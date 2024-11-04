Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week ending Nov. 3, it was announced today.

Crosby notched seven points (4G-3A) in three games for the Penguins this past week, leading the team in goals and points in that span. Since the week began on Oct. 28, Crosby’s seven points are tied for fifth in the NHL, and only Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (5) scored more goals last week than Crosby’s four.

Crosby recorded multiple points in all three games last week and has scored multiple goals in each of his last two games. This marks the seventh time in his career he has scored multiple goals in back-to-back games, and if he scores two-plus goals in his next game, it will mark just the second instance in his career where he’s had multiple goals in three-consecutive games (Nov. 28-Dec. 3, 2009; 3GP, 7G-4A).

The Pittsburgh captain has also accounted for the game-winning goal in two-consecutive games, giving him 93 in his career. With those two tallies, he is now tied for 14th on the NHL’s all-time game-winning goals list with Hall-of-Famers Sergei Fedorov (93) and Joe Nieuwendyk (93). No player this season has more game-winners than Crosby’s three.

Crosby’s four goals this week brings him within three of becoming the 21st player in NHL history to score 600 regular-season goals. Through 13 games, Crosby is tied with Evgeni Malkin for the team lead in points with 14 (5G-9A). His five goals and nine assists rank second on Pittsburgh.