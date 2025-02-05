Sidney Crosby Being Evaluated for an Upper-Body Injury

Sidney-Crosby
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Sidney Crosby was absent from Penguins practice on Wednesday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Afterward, Mike Sullivan said that right now, the captain is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

“I don’t have any more specifics. Once we have more specifics, I’ll let you know,” the Penguins head coach said.

In the third period of Pittsburgh’s matchup with New Jersey on Tuesday, Crosby skated off and headed down the runway after a collision near the offensive blue line. It wasn’t a big hit or anything like that, but the captain got caught in an awkward spot.

“I got tangled up,” Crosby said after returning to the game after missing about 10 minutes. He played out the rest of the final frame before taking part in the shootout, which the Penguins ultimately lost. But they had been relieved to see Crosby come back, as he is the heartbeat of this team, and continues to play at such an elite level.

He entered the game with goals in four straight, becoming the fourth different Penguins player with a streak that long at age 37 or older, and five of his last six. Crosby came away with a point to put him two shy of becoming the ninth player in NHL history to have 17 or more 60-point seasons.

When asked about the possibility of being without both Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, who is week-to-week with a lower-body injury sustained Jan. 25 in Seattle, Sullivan cautioned against that particular hypothetical for the time being.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves,” Sullivan said. “Obviously, Sid’s an important guy for us. He’s a tough guy to replace. I’m stating the obvious there.”

The Penguins are scheduled to skate in Cranberry on Thursday before heading out on a two-game road trip to New York City and Philadelphia, which will be the annual Highmark Dads Trip. They are Pittsburgh’s last games before the two-week break, where Crosby is set to captain Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.

