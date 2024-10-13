Rust Debuts in Loss to Toronto; Malkin Gets 1,300th Point

Bryan Rust made his season debut in Pittsburgh’s third game of the season on Saturday in Toronto, a 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The winger had been dealing with a lower-body injury since the end of September, with Kyle Dubas saying they wanted to be cautious with Rust’s situation. He referenced what Rust went through last season, missing three games at the end of November before returning for five, and then getting sidelined again for 10.

“He's continuing to push, and it makes it worse, and then we have to sit him for a good length of time. So, I would rather be more cautious now with Rusty,” Dubas said last week. “If you don't chain him down, he's going to play.”

Rust was deemed ready to go for tonight’s contest against the Maple Leafs, moving into his usual spot on Sidney Crosby’s right wing. His line had a good first shift that set the tone for the opening minutes, where the Penguins did a good job of establishing the relentless puck pursuit game they want to play. Talking with Rust after the game, he said he would have liked to see that translate more on the scoresheet.

“My legs felt good,” he said. “I think kind of with and without the puck, just kind of reading plays offensively, I wasn't as sharp as I'd like to be. Kind of missed a few plays there, especially in the first period, where we could have scored some goals. Definitely have to kind of just get up to speed with that and do it as soon as next game.”