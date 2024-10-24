Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces Project Power Play 2.0 to Provide Additional Funding For Community Dek Hockey Rinks in the Pittsburgh Area

dek-hockey-16-9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation has launched Project Power Play 2.0, a commitment to the protection and enhancement of the various community dek hockey rinks built by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and Highmark.

The initiative follows the Penguins Foundation’s Project Power Play, an ongoing, decade-plus long venture that provides outdoor, multi-use facilities to thousands of kids in the tri-state area. The project originally budgeted over $2.3 million to construct 12 dek hockey rinks in the Pittsburgh area, and later funded the construction of three additional deks for a total of 15. The Foundation is now set to invest an additional $100,000 over the next two years, after recent evaluations indicated requests for revitalization.

The Penguins Foundation fulfilled one-time matching grants of up to $15,000 to organizations that demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the preservation of these projects, a goal that the Foundation shares. Matching grants also support the permanent removal of any rinks deemed irreparable.

Current funds are aiding five existing dek hockey rinks around the Pittsburgh area in Oakmont (Riverside Park), McCandless (North Park), Richland Township (Richland Community Park), South Park Township (South Park) and Oakdale (Settler’s Cabin Park).

Additional renovations are expected to take place this coming spring in hopes of re-opening these surfaces next summer.

News Feed

Game Preview: 10.25.24 at Edmonton Oilers

Penguins Working To Help Jarry Capture His Best Game

Players4Purpose: Six Penguins, Six Causes, Endless Impact

Kyle Dubas: "We Learn More in Hard Weeks Like This"

Penguins a "Heck of a Lot Better" in Calgary

Game Preview: 10.22.24 at Calgary Flames

Getting to Know: Cody Glass

Penguins to Host ‘Pittsburgh Night’ on November 2 Against the Montreal Canadiens

Penguins Hockey Research and Development Department Launches Fellowship and Internship Program

Penguins Played Hard in Winnipeg, but Need to be Smarter

Game Preview: 10.20.24 at Winnipeg Jets

Alex Nedeljkovic Feeling "Really Good"

Penguins Dug Themselves a Hole in Loss to Carolina

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory Rink Opens for Fourth Season

Game Preview: 10.18.24 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

From 1 to 500: Malkin's Milestone Goals

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

A Storybook Goal: Malkin Nets 500th with Assist from Crosby

Game Preview: 10.16.24 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Sully Says: "We Won the Road Trip"

Game Preview: 10.14.24 at Montreal Canadiens

Malkin's Milestone Run

Rust Debuts in Loss to Toronto; Malkin Gets 1,300th Point

Game Preview: 10.12.24 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Getting to Know: Anthony Beauvillier

Dream Debut for Joel Blomqvist

Blomqvist makes 29 saves in debut, Penguins defeat Red Wings

It Takes a Village

Game Preview: 10.10.24 at Detroit Red Wings

Sully Says: 2024.25 Season Opener

"Earned Every Aspect": McGroarty to Make NHL Debut

Game Preview: 10.09.24 vs. New York Rangers

A New Chapter Begins at PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Hope New Ideas and Mindset Help Power Play

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for Third-Consecutive Season in 2024-25

Analyzing Pittsburgh's Opening-Night Roster

Penguins Look to Rewrite the Story: Dubas Lays Out Vision

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2024-25 Season

Jesse Puljujarvi "One of the Best Surprises" of Camp

Erik Karlsson Should Be Ready to Go for Season Opener

Sully Says: Preseason Finale

Eat, Shop, Tour: Penguins Elevate the Fan Experience

Sully Says: Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 1 (Preseason Game 6)

Game Preview: 10.04.24 vs. Columbus

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.04.24

Game Preview: 10.03.24 at Columbus

Harrison Brunicke Leaving "Terrific" Impression

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Preseason Lineup – 10.03.24

Penguins' Goalie Depth Tested Early with Nedeljkovic Injury

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Red Wings (Preseason Game 4)