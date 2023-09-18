Penguins Players Deliver More Than Season Tickets: Sharing Stories and Gratitude

“I got to tell him about that game, and the class act he was, and to thank him,” Radocaj said. “I still kind of can't believe all this took place today. I kept thinking, this guy is the best hockey player in the world, not just here (in Pittsburgh) and stuff like that. It was just fantastic to get to meet him.”

Tim Gregorius and his family felt the same way. Tim and his wife Lisa started going to games after Mario Lemieux first got drafted in 1984, and now share tickets with their son Evan and daughter Cara, who have grown up with Crosby as a role model. Both Tim and Evan thanked Crosby profusely for the example and standard he’s set.

“He acts like he doesn’t know that you know who he is. He’s just a normal person who treats everyone the way they’re worthy of being treated,” Evan said.

This is the first time since Crosby started doing season ticket delivery that the Penguins missed the playoffs the season before. But despite that disappointing ending – “I would’ve liked them to have kept that playoff streak going forever!” Tim said with a smile – that hasn't dampened anyone's spirits for this upcoming season. There was nothing but optimism at each stop the players made. “It’s always fun to get out there and see the fans, experience things with the fans, talk with them and see how excited they are,” Bryan Rust said. “It gets us more excited, too."

A total of 14 players traveled around the Pittsburgh region to have personal interactions with Penguins fans who have supported them through so much. Here’s more from each player on their experiences today.

Kris Letang

“It’s always good to meet the fans and the people that have been cheering for our team for that long, or the new season ticket holders who are joining the older ones. It’s fun to deliver in person and meet their family, their kids and see how the city is behind us. That’s what makes it special for the players that come to Pittsburgh, we have such a good city behind us. The fans are great, the people are great.”