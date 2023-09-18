Penguins Players Deliver More Than Season Tickets: Sharing Stories and Gratitude

When Zachariah Sellman was just a couple of weeks old, his parents took him to Mellon Arena, waiting in line for three hours to take a picture with the Stanley Cup after the Penguins won in 2009.
“When it was our turn, my husband was like, can I please put him in the Cup?” Zach’s mother Jessica said. “He almost couldn’t get him back out since he was a floppy infant!”
Earlier today, Jessica shared that anecdote with Sidney Crosby after he stopped by to hand-deliver season tickets – on Zachariah’s 14th birthday, giving him the best present a kid could ask for! – to continue the team tradition that began in 2007. The captain has been to many houses over the years, and always enjoys hearing about memories like that one which are tied to the team.
“I think just to meet everybody and thank everyone for their support, it's always different stories,” Crosby said. “A lot of stories are all unique in their own way, and it's fun to be able to connect with everyone. So, I think it's just a great way for us to show our appreciation.”
Crosby met generations of fans on this gorgeous Monday afternoon, including Bill Radocaj, who first bought Penguins season tickets in 1979. He’s had some remarkable experiences in the decades since, but a recent one that stood out is how Crosby made sure to give his young granddaughter a puck when she did the Highmark High Five.