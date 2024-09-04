Penguins Welcome a ‘Brand’ New Voice to the Radio Booth

When new Penguins radio play-by-play broadcaster Joe Brand was in town during the interview process, he grabbed dinner at a Chinese restaurant across the street from PPG Paints Arena.
While ordering at the counter, Brand noticed two Mike Lange bobbleheads behind the cash register. Brand thought that might be a good sign, especially since the Chicago-area native used to cut the Hall of Famer’s legendary calls while working as a producer on Blackhawks postgame shows.
Turns out that it was, as Brand landed a dream role, one he’s been working toward for a long time.
“Phil Bourque gave me a call right after I got the gig and the first thing he said was, ‘welcome to the show, kid,’” Brand said. “That was just really cool. I mean, you kind of wait your whole life for a call like that… the fact that it's all actually happening now is still almost too good to be true. It doesn't feel real. Just a dream come true, for sure.”
Brand has wanted to be in a booth since he was 10 years old, with his wife Ally posting a sweet home video from Joe’s childhood of him “calling” a Cubs game on social media. He’s always loved sports, but “I was never good at them,” the 33-year-old said with a smile. “This was the best way to feel involved in the game without actually being in the game.”
Brand found himself looking up to broadcasters like John Wiedeman (Blackhawks radio), Pat Foley (Blackhawks TV), Pat Hughes (Cubs radio), Len Kasper (currently White Sox radio, formerly Cubs TV), and Jeff Joniak (Bears radio) for how they reacted in real time and nailed big moments. Though at first, Brand didn’t realize there were typically separate announcers for radio and TV until he listened to the remainder of a Cubs game with his dad in their garage after watching the first few innings indoors.
Brand loves that they’re two completely different mediums, and became a student of both while attending Illinois State University, starting to call games his freshman year. “That desire, that passion, never really died. Now, I can't believe I get to do it on a daily basis for a team and a fanbase as strong as the Pittsburgh Penguins,” Brand said.