Penguins vs. Sabres Preseason Lineup – 09.24.24

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Tuesday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and the game will be available to watch locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
GOALIES
30 – Joel Blomqvist
39 – Alex Nedeljkovic
DEFENSE
3 – Jack St. Ivany
5 – Ryan Shea
25 – Sebastian Aho
27 – Ryan Graves
38 – Owen Pickering
45 – Harrison Brunicke
82 – Filip Kral
FORWARDS
2 – Rutger McGroarty
9 – Marc Johnstone
13 – Kevin Hayes
14 – Boko Imama
15 – Joona Koppanen
19 – Cody Glass
22 – Sam Poulin
44 – Jonathan Gruden
46 – Blake Lizotte
55 – Noel Acciari
72 – Anthony Beauvillier
74 – Tanner Howe
85 – Avery Hayes