Penguins vs. Sabres Preseason Lineup – 09.24.24

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Tuesday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and the game will be available to watch locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.

GOALIES

30 – Joel Blomqvist

39 – Alex Nedeljkovic

DEFENSE

3 – Jack St. Ivany

5 – Ryan Shea

25 – Sebastian Aho

27 – Ryan Graves

38 – Owen Pickering

45 – Harrison Brunicke

82 – Filip Kral

FORWARDS

2 – Rutger McGroarty

9 – Marc Johnstone

13 – Kevin Hayes

14 – Boko Imama

15 – Joona Koppanen

19 – Cody Glass

22 – Sam Poulin

44 – Jonathan Gruden

46 – Blake Lizotte

55 – Noel Acciari

72 – Anthony Beauvillier

74 – Tanner Howe

85 – Avery Hayes