Penguins to Host ‘Pittsburgh Night’ on January 26 Versus the Florida Panthers

The Penguins will celebrate the uniqueness of the City of Pittsburgh by hosting ‘Pittsburgh Night’ on Friday, January 26, against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM, with doors opening at 6:00 PM for the only Friday night home game at PPG Paints Arena this season.

The evening will feature unique opportunities to celebrate the City of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh-centric entertainment includes The Clarks performing pre-game and during the first and second intermissions. Famous Pittsburgh mascots will attend including the Pirate Parrot, Steely McBeam, Amo of the Riverhounds SC and Iceburgh - and will interact with fans throughout the evening.

Pittsburgh designer, creator, and entrepreneur John Geiger will also be in attendance. He will get the game started with his rendition of “It’s a Hockey Night in Pittsburgh” prior to puck drop. Geiger partnered with the Penguins to create a limited-edition hoodie and t-shirt that will be available for purchase starting Jan. 26, exclusively at PensGear.

The DICK’s Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway, located behind the Captain Morgan Club on the FedEx Level, will include interactive displays from the Heinz History Center, U. S. Steel, Mr. Yuk and more.

The Lexus Club and Casamigos Club will feature Pittsburgh-themed menus to celebrate the evening.

Single-game tickets for Pittsburgh Night, as well as all remaining home games, can be found here.