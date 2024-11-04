Penguins to Host ‘Grateful Dead Night’ on November 16 Against the San Jose Sharks

The Penguins will pay tribute to a legendary rock band by hosting ‘Grateful Dead Night’ on Saturday, November 16, against the San Jose Sharks at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM, with doors opening at 5:30 PM.

The first 500 fans who purchase a special ticket package will receive a co-branded Grateful Dead Hockey Jersey. The Grateful Dead-themed hockey jersey is black and gold and includes a large Dancing Bear on the front, holding a hockey stick. Ticket packages, which include the specialty jersey, start at $82.

TheCAUSE, a Pittsburgh Jam Band rooted in classic rock that draws heavily from the Grateful Dead, will perform from the BetRivers Deck in the lower concourse pre-game and during both intermissions.

Aramark will serve full, Grateful Dead-inspired menus in the Lexus Club and Casamigos Club. Themed cocktails, including the ‘Dark N’ Spacey’ and the ‘Mars Hotel Marg’, will also be available for purchase by fans 21 and older at various locations throughout PPG Paints Arena.

A complete list of upcoming theme nights can be found here.

About the Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever, and their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. In 2024, the Grateful Dead celebrated their 61st Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other artist has achieved. The Grateful Deadwill be included in the 47th class of the Kennedy Center Honorees and are the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year to be honored at the 67th Annual Grammy® Awards.