Penguins to Hold Inaugural Pucks and Paws Night on October 1

pucks and paws16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host its first-ever Pucks and Paws Night on October 1, inviting fans and their dogs, to attend the preseason game versus the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena.

With this special ticket package, fans will receive the following:

A game ticket and guest access for a furry friend (one dog per transaction)

Exclusive pet bandana for each specialty ticket purchased

Access to designated seating and pet relief areas

The game will include dog-themed entertainment throughout the night including videos showcasing Penguins players and their pets, as well as dog-inspired music. Additionally, a military veteran and service dog will be recognized during the game, and Penguins players will escort adoptable dogs to the locker room prior to the game in partnership with the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

Finally, to lend its support in celebrating this inaugural event, Aramark will feature $1 hot dogs for all fans available throughout the game at designated stands. Limit four hot dogs per person per transaction.

Please note, chain leashes and collars for pets are strictly prohibited at PPG Paints Arena. For more information on Pucks and Paws and to purchase this special ticket package, please click here.

