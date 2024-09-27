Penguins Preseason Lineups versus Red Wings (09.28.24) and Senators (Kraft Hockeyville - 09.29.24)

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Saturday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and the game will be available via stream on nhl.com/penguins. Fans can also tune into both games on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.

LINEUP VERSUS DETROIT (09.28.24)

GOALIES

31 – Filip Larsson

35 – Tristan Jarry

DEFENSE

3 – Jack St. Ivany

5 – Ryan Shea

7 – John Ludvig

25 – Sebastian Aho

27 – Ryan Graves

38 – Owen Pickering

81 – Mac Hollowell

FORWARDS

2 – Rutger McGroarty

10 – Drew O’Connor

11 – Vasily Ponomarev

12 – Corey Andonovski

14 – Boko Imama

16 – Jimmy Huntington

18 – Jesse Puljujarvi

20 – Lars Eller

26 – Tristan Broz

48 – Valtteri Puustinen

52 – Emil Bemstrom

55 – Noel Acciari

85 – Avery Hayes

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Sunday night’s Kraft Hockeyville preseason game against the Ottawa Senators at Sudbury Community Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and the game will be available on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

LINEUP VERSUS OTTAWA (09.29.24)

GOALIES

35 – Tristan Jarry

39 – Alex Nedeljkovic

DEFENSE

6 – Dan Renouf

24 – Matt Grzelcyk

28 – Marcus Pettersson

38 – Owen Pickering

45 – Harrison Brunicke

58 – Kris Letang

81 – Mac Hollowell

FORWARDS

2 – Rutger McGroarty

8 – Michael Bunting

13 – Kevin Hayes

14 – Boko Imama

17 – Bryan Rust

19 – Cody Glass

22 – Sam Poulin

44 – Jonathan Gruden

46 – Blake Lizotte

67 – Rickard Rakell

72 – Anthony Beauvillier

71 – Evgeni Malkin

87 – Sidney Crosby