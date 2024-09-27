Penguins Preseason Lineups versus Red Wings (09.28.24) and Senators (Kraft Hockeyville - 09.29.24)

Below is the Penguins' lineup for Saturday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and the game will be available via stream on nhl.com/penguins. Fans can also tune into both games on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
LINEUP VERSUS DETROIT (09.28.24)
GOALIES
31 – Filip Larsson
35 – Tristan Jarry
DEFENSE
3 – Jack St. Ivany
5 – Ryan Shea
7 – John Ludvig
25 – Sebastian Aho
27 – Ryan Graves
38 – Owen Pickering
81 – Mac Hollowell
FORWARDS
2 – Rutger McGroarty
10 – Drew O’Connor
11 – Vasily Ponomarev
12 – Corey Andonovski
14 – Boko Imama
16 – Jimmy Huntington
18 – Jesse Puljujarvi
20 – Lars Eller
26 – Tristan Broz
48 – Valtteri Puustinen
52 – Emil Bemstrom
55 – Noel Acciari
85 – Avery Hayes
Below is the Penguins' lineup for Sunday night’s Kraft Hockeyville preseason game against the Ottawa Senators at Sudbury Community Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET and the game will be available on SportsNet Pittsburgh.
LINEUP VERSUS OTTAWA (09.29.24)
GOALIES
35 – Tristan Jarry
39 – Alex Nedeljkovic
DEFENSE
6 – Dan Renouf
24 – Matt Grzelcyk
28 – Marcus Pettersson
38 – Owen Pickering
45 – Harrison Brunicke
58 – Kris Letang
81 – Mac Hollowell
FORWARDS
2 – Rutger McGroarty
8 – Michael Bunting
13 – Kevin Hayes
14 – Boko Imama
17 – Bryan Rust
19 – Cody Glass
22 – Sam Poulin
44 – Jonathan Gruden
46 – Blake Lizotte
67 – Rickard Rakell
72 – Anthony Beauvillier
71 – Evgeni Malkin
87 – Sidney Crosby