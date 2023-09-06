Penguins' Offseason Renaissance: A Fresh Start with Kyle Dubas and Arena Upgrades

Karlsson is a piece that will help the Penguins in so many ways, particularly when it comes to moving the puck out of their own end. He and franchise defenseman Kris Letang will lead the blue line, with Ryan Graves – who signed a five-year deal on the first day of free agency to help replace the departed Brian Dumoulin – and Marcus Pettersson adding some youth and some size to the top four. There should be good competition for third-pairing spots between younger players already in the mix, like P.O Joseph and Ty Smith, and more veteran players like Chad Ruhwedel.

Up top, Dubas acquired five-time 20-goal scorer Reilly Smith from the Vegas Golden Knights to fill the hole left by winger Jason Zucker in the top-six. Dubas then added a number of talented proven players on shorter-term deals, who can support the stars with secondary scoring and be hard to play against, as part of a bottom-six overhaul.

Lars Eller should start as the team’s third-line center, while Dubas brought in depth on the wings, signing Matt Nieto, Vinnie Hinostroza, Andreas Johnsson, Rem Pitlick and Radim Zohorna – who are all candidates to replace Jake Guentzel while he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery – and Noel Acciari, who provides toughness, penalty killing ability and a bit of an offensive touch.

Finally, in goal, the Penguins inked No. 1 netminder Tristan Jarry to a five-year contract. Dubas said it was the right bet for the team to make, as he feels confident Jarry will be able to reach his potential and handle a big workload. Alex Nedeljkovic, a talented goalie who was a finalist for the Calder Trophy in 2020-21, was an impactful signing on July 1 – but became even more important with DeSmith’s departure. They should be a strong tandem between the pipes.

“We feel that training camp should be extremely competitive with the depth additions that we have made at all three positions to our group, and that competition will carry over deep into the season as players push to win more ice time and opportunity,” Dubas said.

As Dubas and his staff made improvements to the team, the Penguins made significant capital upgrades to PPG Paints Arena for the first time since the building opened in 2010, ensuring that they evolve and remain innovators amongst their peers. Fenway Sports Group invested in these new state-of-the-art assets to further enhance the overall fan experience at every home game.