Vinnie Hinostroza and Andreas Johnsson Trying to Seize Chances to Make Impressions

Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (Preseason)

Pittsburgh versus Detroit Lineup (09.26.23)

Kori Cheverie Guest Coach Penguins Head Coach PWHL Montreal

Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 47 Players

Notes from the Penguins Split Squad versus Columbus

Brayden Yager Penguins Preseason Debut

Game Preview: Split Squad vs. CBJ

Pittsburgh versus Columbus Split Squad Lineups (09.24.23)

Penguins Add MacKenzie Braid and Jeff Murray to Player Development Staff

Penguins Announce ‘MSA Safety’ as Official Road Helmet Partner for Next Three Seasons

P.O Joseph the Frontrunner to Take Over as Team DJ

Alex Nedeljkovic Talks Joining Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins Training Camp Underway

Penguins Players Recap Their Summers

Erik Karlsson Looking Forward to Having Fun

Penguins Invite 58 Players to Training Camp

Catching Up With Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby Excited to Get Going After Offseason of Change: “There’s Something to Prove for Everybody”

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown During 2023-24 Season

By Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin will continue his “I’m Score for Kids” initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for the 2023-24 season, it was announced today.

Launched prior to the 2022-23 season, Malkin has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season points to the RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Malkin, who ranked second on the Penguins with 83 points in 2022-23, donated $58,930 last season, which local McDonald’s restaurants then matched bringing the total donation to $117,860.

"Last season was a success and I am grateful to the local McDonald’s owner/operators who matched the donation. My family and I are proud to continue the 'I'm Score for Kids' program for a second season," said Malkin. “I love playing for the fans, but more importantly, the kids. It’s great motivation for me to be my best every night."

In recognition of Malkin’s ‘I’m Score for Kids’ initiative, local McDonald’s owner/operators have to pledged to match Malkin’s donation again this season. McDonald’s stores throughout the local Pittsburgh region will also be selling a limited-time Penguins co-branded cup sleeve with proceeds benefitting local Ronald McDonald House Charities initiatives.

Malkin hosted families of the RMHC in a suite at PPG Paints Arena during the 2022-23 season, which will continue during this upcoming campaign.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continuation of this initiative. Having this support ensures the Charity can keep families together while their child is receiving medical care far from home,” said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

RMHC gives families who travel to get medical care for their children a place to call home. When families stay at RMHC, they are steps away from their sick child, and enjoy warm meals, daily essentials and a safe environment. In 2022, more than 1,000 different families were served at the RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown with a total of 21,000-plus nights of stay. Families from 43 different counties in West Virginia and 56 different counties in Pennsylvania, as well as six countries, were welcomed for stays as short as a few days and as long as several months.