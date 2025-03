Pittsburgh Penguins forward Boko Imama underwent successful surgery, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Imama underwent surgery to repair a bicep injury on March 29. The surgery was performed at UPMC Mercy Hospital by Penguins Head Team Physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas and Dr. John Fowler of UPMC Sports Medicine.

The expected recovery time is four to six months.