The New Penguins Have Fit Right In

Pittsburgh’s Opening Night Roster Stays True to Its DNA

Penguins Claim Defenseman John Ludvig off of Waivers

Penguins Announce F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank as Official Away Game Jersey Partner 

Jake Guentzel Could Play on Opening Night

Penguins Sign Forward Colin White to a One-Year Contract

Sully Says Penguins at Sabres Final Preseason Game

Game Preview: Penguins at Sabres (Preseason)

Pittsburgh versus Buffalo Lineup (10.06.23)

Jansen Harkins Trying to Quickly Make a Good Impression

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Red Wings (Preseason)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Red Wings (Preseason)

Jake Guentzel Practices with Penguins

Penguins Announce 2023-24 Seven-Game Mini-Plans

Halifax Homecoming Sidney Crosby Nova Scotia

Penguins Claim Jansen Harkins off of Waivers from Winnipeg

Crosby and Penguins Bring NHL Excitement to Cole Harbour

Pittsburgh versus Ottawa Lineup (10.02.23)

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2023-24 Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins have finalized their opening night roster for the 2023-24 season, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Pittsburgh will enter the season with 22 players on the roster which includes 12 forwards (Noel Acciari, Jeff Carter, Sidney Crosby, Lars Eller, Jake Guentzel, Jansen Harkins, Evgeni Malkin, Matt Nieto, Drew O’Connor, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust and Reilly Smith), eight defensemen (Ryan Graves, P.O Joseph, Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang, John Ludvig, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel and Ryan Shea) and two goaltenders (Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic).

Forward Raivis Ansons and defenseman Will Butcher have been designated as injured non-roster.

Forwards Vinnie Hinostroza, Colin White and Radim Zohorna, defenseman Mark Friedman and goaltenders Magnus Hellberg and Garret Sparks have been assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. 

Defenseman Owen Pickering has been assigned to the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League.

Twelve of the 22 players skated for the Penguins last year. They are joined by newcomers Acciari (free agency), Eller (free agency), Harkins (waiver claim), Nieto (free agency), Smith (trade w/VGK), Graves (free agency), Karlsson (trade w/SJS), Ludvig (waiver claim), Shea (free agency) and Nedeljkovic (free agency).

Crosby is the Penguins' longest-tenured player as he embarks on his franchise-record 19th campaign. He will be joined by alternate captains Malkin and Letang for their 18th seasons, who collectively are the longest tenured trio of teammates in NHL, MLB, NBA and NFL history.