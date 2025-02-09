Penguins Claim Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Utah Hockey Club

The Pittsburgh Penguins have claimed defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Utah Hockey Club, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Kolyachonok is signed through the 2025-26 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

The 23-year-old blueliner has spent the 2024-25 campaign with Utah, appearing in 23 games where he’s registered career highs in goals (2), assists (3) and points (5).

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Kolyachonok has played parts of four seasons in the NHL split between the Arizona Coyotes and Utah. In 62 career regular-season games, he’s recorded 12 points (4G-8A) and one game-winning goal. The native of Minsk, Belarus is one of just 17 players all-time from his home country to play in the NHL.

Kolyachonok also has 150 games of American Hockey League experience split between Tucson and Syracuse, where he’s picked up 48 points (13G-35A) and is plus-12.

Prior to turning pro, Kolyachonok was originally drafted by Florida in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.