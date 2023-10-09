Penguins Claim Defenseman John Ludvig off of Waivers

The Pittsburgh Penguins have claimed defenseman John Ludvig off of waivers from the Florida Panthers, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Ludvig is signed through the 2024-25 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Ludvig, 23, spent the 2022-23 season with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. With Charlotte, Ludvig appeared in 54 games, recording three goals, 14 assists and 17 points. His 17 points ranked second among Checkers’ rookies.

The 6-foot-1, 213-pound blueliner has played parts of three seasons in the AHL with Charlotte and the Syracuse Crunch, where he’s notched 25 points (5G-20A) in 70 regular-season games. He also has 10 games of Calder Cup Playoff experience, picking up two assists.

Prior to turning professional, the Liberec, Czechia native played three seasons of junior hockey with the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL from 2017-20. He accumulated 24 goals, 63 assists and 87 points in 169 games and served as captain of Portland in 2019-20.

Ludvig was drafted by Florida in the third round (69th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. His father, Jan, enjoyed a seven-year career in the NHL with New Jersey and Buffalo from 1982-89.