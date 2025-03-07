Penguins Acquire Forwards Chase Stillman, Max Graham and a 2027 Third-Round Draft Pick from New Jersey in Exchange for Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Chase Stillman, Max Graham and a 2027 third-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forwards Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Stillman, 21, is signed through the 2025-26 season and carries an average annual value of $863,334 at the NHL level.

Stillman has appeared in 46 games this season for the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League, tallying three goals, six assists and nine points. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward has played the past two seasons for Utica and has recorded 33 points (17G-16A) in 100 career AHL games.

Prior to turning pro, Stillman played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sudbury Wolves and Peterborough Petes from 2019-2023. The forward has registered 131 points (51G-80A) in 176 career OHL games. Stillman represented Sudbury as an alternate captain in 2021-22 and Peterborough in ’22-23. He won the OHL Championship in 2023 with Peterborough.

The St. Louis, Missouri native was originally drafted in the first round (29th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft by New Jersey.

Graham, 20, has spent the 2024-25 season as captain for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League. Through 34 games, the 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward has posted 13 goals, 22 assists and 35 points. The Whitehorse, Yukon Territory native has played 237 games in the Western Hockey League for the Everett Silvertips and Kelowna Rockets over five seasons from 2020-25. During that span, he has recorded 56 goals, 77 assists for 133 points.

Graham was originally drafted in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft by New Jersey.

The acquisition of New Jersey’s selection gives Pittsburgh 31 draft picks over the next three NHL Drafts, which includes four first-round selections and 18 picks in the first three rounds. No team has more draft picks, or selections in the first three rounds, over the next three NHL Drafts than Pittsburgh.