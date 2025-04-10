DiMarsico credits Penguins Elite for helping him lead Penn State to Frozen Four

Matthew DiMarsico wasn't sure what to do.

On March 30, the sophomore forward had just scored for Penn State in overtime of a 3-2 win against the University of Connecticut to send Penn State to the Frozen Four for the first time since the team moved to varsity NCAA status in 2012-13.

Penn State will play Boston University in one of the national semifinals at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on April 10 (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2). Western Michigan will face Denver in the other semifinal (5 p.m. ET; ESPN2). The winners will play in the championship game April 12.

"I didn't even know how to feel," the 21-year-old undrafted NHL free agent said. "It was just a rush of excitement. Ended up throwing my stick in the stands, which was a pretty cool moment."

It wouldn't have been possible without the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite, his youth team located in Cranberry, Pennsylvania.

"I think Pens Elite definitely helped me turn myself into the player I am today," DiMarsico said.

DiMarsico said he played in the program for eight years. From 2018-21, he had 239 points (108 goals, 131 assists) in 167 games at the under-14, under-15 and under-16 levels.

He has 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) in 38 games this season, up from his freshman total last season of 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 35 games.

His growth to that level of success started with Penguins Elite, created in March 2012 as a cooperative effort between the Penguins, the Pittsburgh Hornets amateur hockey association and Dick's Sporting Goods.

"I think the development and the coaches are all really great there," DiMarsico said. "Especially when they made the EXCEL program for high schoolers, I think that really helped me take my game to the next level."

EXCEL Hockey Academy is a partnership between North Catholic High School, DiMarsico's alma mater, and UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, the Penguins' practice facility in Cranberry. It provides academics and hockey training designed to advance graduates to top universities.

DiMarsico grew up in Wexford, Pennsylvania, a suburb about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Proximity made Penguins Elite convenient, but its impact on this year's Frozen Four is far-reaching.