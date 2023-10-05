Jansen Harkins Trying to Quickly Make a Good Impression

“I think he's made a really good first impression on everyone,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. “I thought he had a real strong game last night. Obviously, Kyle and our hockey ops department has scouted him and has highly recommended him. Our coaching staff isn't as familiar, so we're trying to familiarize ourselves with his game. But he certainly made a really good first impression on all of us. He brings a lot to the table.”
Sullivan has mentioned on a couple of occasions that Harkins recorded 25 goals in 44 American Hockey League games last season, which is something that stands out to them. They’re hopeful the scoring touch he showed can potentially translate to the NHL level, where Harkins has played parts of four seasons with Winnipeg, appearing in 154 regular-season games.
“He can really shoot the puck, he can really skate,” Sullivan said. At 6-foot-2, Harkins also has some size – and that, paired with his speed, should help Pittsburgh’s puck pursuit game.
“He brings an element of physicality to our game. I think by nature of that, he's going to make us hard to play against,” Sullivan said. “He’s good on the forecheck. He's strong on the wall with his size and his strength.”
That physicality could be seen early against Detroit when Harkins knocked Antti Tuomisto onto the ground and retained an offensive possession for the Penguins. And Harkins certainly didn’t shy away from it throughout the course of the night, even drawing a roughing penalty at one point.
He finished with 18:27 minutes of ice time, the second-most among Penguins forwards, as Sullivan and the coaching staff are trying to give him an opportunity to see if he's a guy that can fit into their lineup. Harkins is one of 18 forwards remaining on the training camp roster after the Penguins assigned Avery Hayes, Rem Pitlick, Sam Poulin and Valtteri Puustinen to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
“When you look at the players we have here right now, it’s the best players in the world,” Harkins said. “I think this is a really good team to have a chance to win and to compete, and all I want to do is go out there and help contribute to a winning culture. I think I can do that here.”