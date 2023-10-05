Jansen Harkins Trying to Quickly Make a Good Impression

Despite having less time than his new teammates to make an impression at Penguins training camp, Jansen Harkins is doing his best to quickly make a big impact.

The Penguins claimed Harkins off of waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Monday afternoon, as President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas felt he was someone who could contribute to Pittsburgh’s bottom-six forward group, and the 26-year-old winger feels excited for the opportunity.

“I tried not to do much thinking when I was on waivers or the day before. I just tried to relax and try not to get too ahead of myself,” Harkins said after practice on Tuesday, his first day with the team. “My goal is to play in the NHL, and I definitely think I’m a good enough player to be here.

“Just trying to come in here and prove what I can do. Obviously don’t know many guys and many coaches, so I think it will be a good test for me the next few days, just to show what I can do on the ice and chip in.”