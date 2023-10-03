Jake Guentzel Practices with Penguins in a Full Capacity

Jake Guentzel practiced with his teammates in a full capacity on Tuesday (Oct. 3) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex for the first time following offseason ankle surgery.

“I felt great. It was obviously nice to be back out with the guys again, and just to see the faces and be out with the new guys, it’s always fun,” he said. “So, exciting day for sure, and this is just the first step.”

After skating on his own for a period of time, Guentzel first joined the group in a non-contact fashion on Sep. 29, with Head Coach Mike Sullivan saying they were really encouraged by his progress and how far he’d come in the weeks since undergoing the procedure.

The plan had been to re-evaluate him in 12 weeks, with Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas saying they projected Guentzel to miss around five games – “but it’s medical, so you never want to put a lock on that.” Guentzel didn’t want to commit to a specific timetable, either.

“It’s too early to tell. Just kind of have to wait and see,” he said. “It’s day by day.”

Regardless of what the exact number of games ends up being, it looks like the Penguins were right to be optimistic that Guentzel wouldn’t be sidelined for long to start the 2023-24 season, which begins on Oct. 10 versus Chicago - and back to 100 percent when he returns.