Inside Scoop: 2025 Prospects Challenge

INTRO

At the annual NHL Player Media Tour, which took place earlier this week, Sidney Crosby talked about the benefit of having youth and energy around. “We’ve got a lot of hungry guys, a lot of competition for spots,” the captain said. Many of those players will get a chance to leave an impression on the new coaching staff, led by Dan Muse, at the 2025 Prospects Challenge.

The roster is here (note: Rutger McGroarty, Bill Zonnon and Peyton Kettles will not participate due to injury – Kyle Dubas will provide status updates before training camp).

The schedule is as follows:

Pittsburgh vs. Boston - Friday, Sep. 12 at 3:30 PM

Pittsburgh vs. Columbus - Sunday, Sep. 14 at 3:30 PM

Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo - Monday, Sep. 15 at 12:00 PM

All three games will be streamed here on our website. We are planning to have a full broadcast for the opener, with me on color and Bruins radio play-by-play announcer Ryan Johnston on the call.

I always enjoy covering this tournament and getting a first look at the talent that will hopefully contribute to Pittsburgh at some point in the future. Take the 2014 roster, for example. It featured a lot of invitees who played a role in helping the team win, most notably Bryan Rust, Brian Dumoulin, Matt Murray, and Conor Sheary (on an AHL deal at the time). A couple of years later, Jake Guentzel took part to begin his rookie season - and ended it by lifting the Stanley Cup.

I will be adding content - mainly videos, social media posts and short writeups - from the tournament right here, so it’s all in one place. Stay tuned! For anyone looking for something more in-depth, here are some features I put together this summer featuring a few of this year’s invitees…