Pictured above: Sergei Murashov
Inside Scoop: 2025 Prospects Challenge
INTRO
At the annual NHL Player Media Tour, which took place earlier this week, Sidney Crosby talked about the benefit of having youth and energy around. “We’ve got a lot of hungry guys, a lot of competition for spots,” the captain said. Many of those players will get a chance to leave an impression on the new coaching staff, led by Dan Muse, at the 2025 Prospects Challenge.
The roster is here (note: Rutger McGroarty, Bill Zonnon and Peyton Kettles will not participate due to injury – Kyle Dubas will provide status updates before training camp).
The schedule is as follows:
Pittsburgh vs. Boston - Friday, Sep. 12 at 3:30 PM
Pittsburgh vs. Columbus - Sunday, Sep. 14 at 3:30 PM
Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo - Monday, Sep. 15 at 12:00 PM
All three games will be streamed here on our website. We are planning to have a full broadcast for the opener, with me on color and Bruins radio play-by-play announcer Ryan Johnston on the call.
I always enjoy covering this tournament and getting a first look at the talent that will hopefully contribute to Pittsburgh at some point in the future. Take the 2014 roster, for example. It featured a lot of invitees who played a role in helping the team win, most notably Bryan Rust, Brian Dumoulin, Matt Murray, and Conor Sheary (on an AHL deal at the time). A couple of years later, Jake Guentzel took part to begin his rookie season - and ended it by lifting the Stanley Cup.
I will be adding content - mainly videos, social media posts and short writeups - from the tournament right here, so it’s all in one place. Stay tuned! For anyone looking for something more in-depth, here are some features I put together this summer featuring a few of this year’s invitees…
BIG YEAR FOR BROZER
During development camp in July, I was curious for Kirk MacDonald’s thoughts on the season Tristan Broz had. He turned professional after a fantastic finish to his college career at Denver, winning the NCAA national championship. Broz also got off to a strong start at last year’s Prospects Challenge, with two goals and an assist in the first game against Boston.
But Broz came down with mono when the calendar turned and missed over a month. As MacDonald put it, it wasn’t a typical injury. Broz wasn’t able to do any physical activity for about three weeks, and was basically starting from square one when he returned to the lineup.
“I thought he did a good job getting himself back and going by the end of the year. He actually did play really well in the playoffs. I thought he competed hard, scored a big goal for us,” said MacDonald, who said he expects Broz to have a “huge year” if he is with them in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
“But I think there's opportunity for him to have a big role this year and then knock on the door (with Pittsburgh),” MacDonald said. “Because I really thought before he got mono, he was going to play up here this year. He was outstanding for us. So, little setback for him, but I know he's probably training his ass off right now to be ready to go for September.”
That has certainly been the case, as Broz is looking to put the start of the year behind him.
“Obviously, that’s not what you want have happen in January, on January 1, no less,” he said with a wry grin. “But think it’s a really cool opportunity for me to be an example that it’s not necessarily how you start. Like, it’s a long road. I think my whole career has been like that. So, it’d be really cool to say how I started 2025 versus hopefully how I can finish it. So, I think I can be a cool example like that.”