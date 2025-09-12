Penguins to Open 2025.26 Training Camp on September 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take the ice for the first day of training camp on Thursday, September 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex to officially open the 2025.26 season.
Training camp is presented by UPMC and all practices are free and open to the public. The full training camp roster will be announced at a later date.
On Thursday, Group A will hold their first practice at 8:45 AM, followed by Group B skating at 11:30 AM and Group C taking the ice at 2:00 PM.
After three days of practices, the Penguins will begin their preseason slate with a matchup against the Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal at 7:00 PM on Monday, September 22.
The Penguins will play seven preseason games this year prior to their season opener against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, October 7 at Madison Square Garden at 8:00 PM.
Below is a look at the Penguins’ complete training camp schedule (all practices are at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex unless otherwise noted):
September 18
8:45-10:15 AM – Group A Practice
11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group B Practice
2:00-3:30 PM – Group C Practice
September 19
8:45-10:15 AM – Group B Practice
11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group C Practice
2:00-3:30 PM – Group A Practice
September 20
8:45-10:15 AM – Group C Practice
11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group A Practice
2:00-3:30 PM – Group B Practice
September 21
OFF-ICE RECOVERY DAY
September 22
11:30 AM – Morning Skate
7:00 PM – GAME AT MONTREAL (Bell Centre)
September 23
8:45-10:15 AM – Group A Practice
11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group B Practice
2:00-3:30 PM – Group C Practice
September 24
11:30 AM – Morning Skate
7:00 PM – GAME AT COLUMBUS
September 25
DAY OFF
September 26
10:30 AM – Morning Skate
12:00 PM – Non-Game Group Practice
7:00 PM – GAME VS. DETROIT
September 27
10:30 AM – Morning Skate
7:00 PM – GAME VS. COLUMBUS
September 28
11:00-11:35 AM – Group A Practice
11:35 AM-12:20 PM – Group A and B Scrimmage
12:20-12:55 PM – Group B Practice
September 29
11:30 – Morning Skate
7:00 PM – GAME AT DETROIT
September 30
DAY OFF
October 1
11:30 AM – Morning Skate
7:00 PM – GAME AT BUFFALO