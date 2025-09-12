Penguins to Open 2025.26 Training Camp on September 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take the ice for the first day of training camp on Thursday, September 18 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex to officially open the 2025.26 season.

Training camp is presented by UPMC and all practices are free and open to the public. The full training camp roster will be announced at a later date.

On Thursday, Group A will hold their first practice at 8:45 AM, followed by Group B skating at 11:30 AM and Group C taking the ice at 2:00 PM.

After three days of practices, the Penguins will begin their preseason slate with a matchup against the Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal at 7:00 PM on Monday, September 22.

The Penguins will play seven preseason games this year prior to their season opener against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, October 7 at Madison Square Garden at 8:00 PM.

Below is a look at the Penguins’ complete training camp schedule (all practices are at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex unless otherwise noted):

September 18

8:45-10:15 AM – Group A Practice

11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group B Practice

2:00-3:30 PM – Group C Practice

September 19

8:45-10:15 AM – Group B Practice

11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group C Practice

2:00-3:30 PM – Group A Practice

September 20

8:45-10:15 AM – Group C Practice

11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group A Practice

2:00-3:30 PM – Group B Practice

September 21

OFF-ICE RECOVERY DAY

September 22

11:30 AM – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME AT MONTREAL (Bell Centre)

September 23

8:45-10:15 AM – Group A Practice

11:30 AM-1:00 PM – Group B Practice

2:00-3:30 PM – Group C Practice

September 24

11:30 AM – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME AT COLUMBUS

September 25

DAY OFF

September 26

10:30 AM – Morning Skate

12:00 PM – Non-Game Group Practice

7:00 PM – GAME VS. DETROIT

September 27

10:30 AM – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME VS. COLUMBUS

September 28

11:00-11:35 AM – Group A Practice

11:35 AM-12:20 PM – Group A and B Scrimmage

12:20-12:55 PM – Group B Practice

September 29

11:30 – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME AT DETROIT

September 30

DAY OFF

October 1

11:30 AM – Morning Skate

7:00 PM – GAME AT BUFFALO