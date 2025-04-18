Inside Scoop: 2024.25 Penguins Locker Cleanout Day

By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

The Penguins cleaned out their lockers and did their season-ending media availability on Friday (April 18) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

After missing the postseason for the third year in a row, it was difficult for Sidney Crosby to assess the 2024-25 campaign in just one quote.

“But I feel like if I just had to summarize, there were a lot of games walking out of the rink at the end of the night where I felt like we could have won,” the captain said. “I felt pretty good about our game, but either made costly mistakes at bad times or, some nights, didn’t find a way to finish. We had a lot of shots, a lot of chances. It was different things. It’s tough...

“You’re just thinking how fun it is to play in the playoffs and how important that is and how much work everyone puts into trying to make that happen. That’s not a fun feeling when other teams are playing and you’re going home.”

There’s obviously a lot that has to be cleaned up. The word ‘consistency’ was used around the dressing room, with Erik Karlsson calling it their No. 1 issue. "When we were good, we were really good, and I think when we were bad, we were really bad. And I think we had too many bad stretches," Bryan Rust added.

Pittsburgh’s defensive zone play was also discussed, with Rust noting that they gave up too many goals and opportunities in their own zone, particularly off the rush, and in all aspects, really. “I think that starts with a certain attitude, a certain commitment, a level of detail and consistency with that shift-in and shift-out, game-in and game-out,” Mike Sullivan said. “I think we showed moments throughout the course of the season where we were very capable, but we lacked consistency in that regard.

“We all have to take responsibility for that. I’ve got to do a better job as their head coach on selling that commitment message to them and coaching the details around that.”

That all being said, the players and their head coach outlined reasons for optimism. As Rust put it, “I think the people around this organization, they care so much, and they are so invested... I have no doubt that this thing's going to be turned around quickly.”

Sullivan pointed to the work Kyle Dubas and his staff have done to implement a process and strategy to reshape the Penguins in the most expeditious fashion.

“Obviously, we would like return this team to contention when that window still exists, when we have, in particular, our captain, still playing at such an elite level,” Sullivan said. “I know those are Kyle's intentions. Those are certainly his aspirations. And our hope is that we're on that road.”

Sullivan said it has ramped up over the last year-plus in particular, starting with the Jake Guentzel trade. The Penguins acquired Ville Koivunen as part of that, and his name, along with fellow rookie Rutger McGroarty’s, came up often when guys were asked what gave them faith moving forward.

“I think the younger guys that came up late, you see how they’re doing and their commitment and their game. That’s definitely promising,” Crosby said. “That’s something that takes time and patience. But I think that’s encouraging to see the way they played. They bring a lot of energy. They’re eager. They really want to learn and they’re excited for the opportunity that they have. It creates competition. When you have young guys coming in that are hungry for a spot and for a role, I think it pushes everyone. Ultimately, just that energy, that kind of environment, is important to having success.”

There are also elements of Pittsburgh’s game the team can build on, with special teams being listed. The penalty kill had some terrific stretches, and assistant coach David Quinn played an instrumental role in the power play’s turnaround after it finished near the bottom last season.

“I just think we needed a little jolt of something, and we got it and we got off to a good start, and never looked back, which was awesome to see,” Karlsson said. “With Quinny and all the guys that were on both units, I think, did a tremendous job in that aspect. It sucks that we fixed one of the problems we had last year, and, you know, we lacked in some others.”

The Penguins have a few months to figure out how to improve across the board before the puck drops on the 2025-26 season. In the meantime, the players are going to do everything they can to be ready, while also enjoying some much-needed rest and for some, family time. A number of players will be welcoming children, including Rust, Rakell and Jarry.

“I’m excited,” Rust said. “Being a dad's one thing that brings me, I'd say, my most happiness – just being able to spend as much time with my family as I can and watch my kids grow. They obviously love watching me play hockey and stuff. I always see them at warmups, they’re super pumped up. But I think when they have me home, it's fun.”

Here’s a key quote from each of the players we spoke with today, along with their full interviews.

Sidney Crosby

On being teammates with Malkin and Letang for 19 seasons: “It means a lot. It’s super rare. When you go through that amount of time together, obviously there’s highs and there’s lows. But also there’s some amazing experiences and things you can’t replace. Having the opportunity to do that for as long as we have - being there for each other too, there’s been a lot of different points where we’ve had to lean on each other in different circumstances – it’s pretty nice and quite a luxury to have an opportunity to play with guys that long and basically grow up with them in the league and on the team.”

Crosby speaks to the media

Bryan Rust

On wearing the A a decent amount this year, and how his leadership has evolved over the years: “Obviously, it's a huge honor, especially being in this room with the guys who do wear letters, and all the guys kind of around the top of the room [referencing the ring of honor] who wore letters for this organization. So, means a lot to me to be looked at as that guy, or one of those guys. I think that, in itself, gives me faith that I can keep doing what I'm doing. Hopefully, I'll continue to help lead this team into better years. I think over my 10 years here, at first, I just came into this room and I was excited to be here, and I was just here to work hard and help this team win games. Over the years, I've kind of learned how this organization likes to operate and how we need to carry ourselves on and off the ice and the expectations here. I take a lot of pride in helping guys meet those expectations. So, whether it's vocally or through my actions. I think my actions probably speak the loudest, I would hope, but I'm trying to kind of carry that torch into the future.”

Rust speaks to the media

Rutger McGroarty

On how he feels now compared to when he made his NHL debut in October: “I feel like it's completely night and day. I feel like, at the start of the year, I was just surviving, and now I feel like I was making an impact, which was really cool for me to see. I feel like, overall, just my defensive game, my PK, power play, and honestly, just like my B game too. I feel like every night, especially at this level, you're not gonna have your A stuff. So, developing a B game, being impactful on the penalty kill, on the power play, in the D zone, my overall game has just grown so much.”

McGroarty speaks to the media

Rickard Rakell

On how proud he is about having a bounceback season: “Yeah, obviously it means a lot to me. I think it was really tough after last year, just for myself, bouncing back and having a good season, I think it meant a lot. Even though I wish we were still playing right now, I'm still pretty excited to go back to work at home and then just try to do everything I can to try to be even better next year.”

Rakell speaks to the media

Ville Koivunen

On ending the season with a five-game point streak: “I think it went pretty well. It was a lot of fun and was fun to play a lot of minutes and use my strengths. And of course, pretty good line with me there too. So, it was a lot of fun.”

Koivunen speaks to the media

Erik Karlsson

On his own season: “I think it's been a tough year for everyone. Obviously haven't gone the way that we expected it to or wanted it to. Personally, I think it's been lots of ups and downs, too volatile than you would have liked, would have liked to have kept a little bit more consistency throughout the season. I missed all of our training camp and struggled early on with my body, but it started to feel better as the year went along, and it feels great now. So, it's unfortunate that it didn't go the way that we were all hoping for. I think we have a good team in here. I enjoyed all of the guys in here, on a personal level. It's been a pleasure, and I had a lot of fun, even though it has not been fun.”

Karlsson speaks to the media

Matt Grzelcyk

On his desire to stay with the team after having a career year in Pittsburgh: “Would love to be here. I think the way that the guys have welcomed me right away — I'm really grateful for that and just the people in our organization are unbelievable.”

Grzelcyk speaks to the media

Connor Dewar

On his time with Pittsburgh after being acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline: “It's been great. I came here and got an opportunity to play and kind of showcase what kind of player I am, and I feel like it's been a great fit for me.”

Dewar speaks to the media

Tristan Jarry

On his turbulent season: Obviously, it was a tough start for me. I never envisioned it to be that way. I thought I came to camp and I was in really good shape and I started really well [in camp]. And then obviously the start of the season didn’t go the way that I wanted. It ended with me going on a conditioning stint. I thought I played well in Wilkes, going down on that conditioning stint. And then coming back, I thought I was able to string a couple games together but it was never anything too concrete. So that’s on me. And I thought I could have been better for that. And just going on waivers, it was something upsetting for me. It wasn’t something that I ever expected when I signed my contract. And it was something that obviously happened and then I had to build from it. I had to grow and I had to be a better goalie. So I think going down to Wilkes, playing those games after being on waivers, I had a couple games where I let them down but coming towards the end I thought I was finding my game. I thought I was starting to play better. I thought I was starting to feel like myself. And then coming back here, I thought the same thing. I thought I played pretty well. The team was playing really well at that point, too. So I think I finished the year a lot better than it started.”

Jarry speaks to the media

Alex Nedeljkovic

On his own season: “It was all right. I think it was fairly consistent. In saying that, I don't think it was necessarily consistently good or great. It was just all right... like, there's plenty of room for improvement in a couple areas. So, that’ll be a big focus for the summer.”

Nedeljkovic speaks to the media

Noel Acciari

On being the team’s Unsung Hero: “I want to help the team as much as I can when I'm out there. Whether it's a hit, blocked shot, you know, just chipping in when I can. I'd love to be more offensive. I know there's another level to that for me.”

Acciari speaks to the media

Blake Lizotte

On tying his career high of 11 goals: “I mean, everybody wants to score in this league, right, and have opportunities to score. But ultimately, it's a team game. And what the team needs was more of a defensive role for me, and I accepted that in that time frame, to try and get us to the playoffs and ultimately a Stanley Cup. I'm not an arrogant, prideful, I'll play what role they need me to play if it's going to give us the best chance to win. Everybody wants to score, and not everybody wants to play defense, and I think it's important to accept the role that you're given, and that role can change throughout the season, game to game. So, you look at a guy like Cookie. He accepts his role, knows it, has perfected it, and he's a vital player to this team, and everybody knows it. So, I think it's just a matter of accepting the role each game, every day, and that can change, and you just accept it and make the most of every situation.

Lizotte speaks to the media

Phil Tomasino

On being a restricted free agent heading into the offseason after a year where he tied his career high of 11 goals: “I'm going to do everything I can to make sure I improve and head into next year. I want to be a guy that he (Mike Sullivan) can trust in every situation. I've loved my time here, and I want to be a part of this group in the future as well.”

Tomasino speaks to the media

Ryan Shea

On his development: “I'm very happy about the progress I made from last season to this season, just confidence wise, and obviously getting that contract. Just getting kind of a weight off my shoulder going into the summer.”

Shea speaks to the media

Vasily Ponomarev

On his Ray-Ban Meta glasses: "I bought them because my parents are always asking me to make some videos about how everything looks like in the U.S. These glasses help me to just enjoy nature, walking outside in New York or in Pittsburgh, and at the same time, making videos to my parents."

Ponomarev speaks to the media

