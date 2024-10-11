Getting to Know: Anthony Beauvillier

Anthony-Beauvillier
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

Signed as a free agent to a one-year contract on July 1, forward Anthony Beauvillier joined the Penguins ready to “bet on himself,” according to President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas.

Coming off a challenging 2023-24 season, Beauvillier had a strong summer of training, and felt ready to turn the page with his new team. “I feel like I'm in the right place mentally, and I have a lot of trust in my game right now,” the 27-year-old forward said at the end of training camp.

The Penguins had Beauvillier skating with Sidney Crosby from Day 1, as his ability to hunt down pucks, create space down low, and find the open areas on the ice are qualities that complement the captain’s game. For Beauvillier’s part, he’s tried to keep the game simple when playing with one of his childhood idols.

“Obviously a role model for me growing up and always loved his game, the way he plays, how hard he does it,” Beauvillier said. “He’s just so smart on the ice and it’s been a pleasure to play with him. Just trying to give him the puck and try to get open.”

They executed that plan well on Thursday in Detroit, with Beauvillier scoring his first two goals as a Penguin, and Crosby earning assists on both tallies.

“When you play with a player like Sid, and you play in the top six of any team, there's pressure to play there,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. “Obviously, when you're playing with a guy like Sidney Crosby, I think there's another level to that. So, I think Sid and Beau have established some chemistry. He brings that speed element that I think Sid likes on his line, so that he can hunt pucks and force turnovers. To get rewarded tonight with a couple of goals will be a huge boost of confidence for him.”

With no practice on Friday ahead of their game against the Maple Leafs, hopefully Beauvillier rewarded himself with a good brunch, one of his favorite off-day activities. Get to know more about Marc-Andre Fleury’s fellow Sorel-Tracey native in this recent Q&A.

Getting to Know Penguins forward, Anthony Beauvillier.

First of all, what’s the story behind the nickname ‘Tito’?

I’ve always been called Tito growing up. It’s kind of slang for Anthony. I’m not sure the meaning of it or anything, I think it’s just, the ‘ti’ is like saying ‘little.’ So, I would guess it was like Lil Tony, and it ended up being Tito.

Tell us about your hometown.

I’m from Sorel. It’s a town 45 minutes away from Montreal in Canada. It’s a really small community and it’s deep in Quebec, so not a lot of people know about that. Definitely more family-oriented kind of town.

Do you go back during the summer?

My parents are still there; I’m a few minutes away from there, just outside of Montreal. Like, 20-25 minutes away. So, just over the bridge, and that’s very convenient when you have people in town. It’s a cool little area; there’s usually really good golf there, and the weather is usually pretty good in the summer. It’s a fun place to be.

Do you have any siblings?

I have an older brother, Francis. He was drafted by Florida, and actually, his draft was here in Pittsburgh in 2012. We got stuck in an elevator here at PPG. That’s a fun story (laughs).

How long were you stuck for?!

I don’t know, we were stuck for like ten minutes, maybe.

What do else you remember from that experience of being in Pittsburgh?
It was a great experience. I remember walking around Pittsburgh, going on the bridges, and looking at the ballpark. The arena at the time was brand-new, and I just remember walking around being so impressed by the draft. It was my first experience being at the draft and seeing him get drafted was a pretty cool experience.

What players or teams did you like growing up?

The Canadiens, and actually the Penguins, because of Flower and their Cup teams.

Did people take notice in Sorel that Fleury was going to become the player that he is today?

Yeah, of course. We also had François Beauchemin, who’s from there as well, and [Nicholas] Aube-Kubel, who’s now in Buffalo. So, we’re kind of all connected to make the golf tournament. Me, Flower, and Beauchemin started it.

Who would be on your dream golf team?

Probably just my father, my brother, and my grandfather. That would be cool to have my grandfather there.

Do you do a golf tournament in your grandfather’s honor?

Both of my grandparents on my mother’s side passed away from Alzheimer’s. So, that’s why I’ve done some charity work with Alzheimer’s.

What would your job be if you weren’t a hockey player?

Probably like, a gym teacher or something. Or something in sports.

What other sports do you enjoy playing/watching?

I enjoy watching tennis, also enjoy playing it. I enjoy playing pickleball and golf.

What’s always on your grocery list?

I feel like crackers, always. Get some cheese on it, it’s so good, there’s nothing better. If it’s a charcuterie board then you can go crazy a little bit, but usually I just go with cheddar.

Any go-to TV shows or movies?

I like to throw on in the background Friends or How I Met Your Mother.

Favorite podcasts or books?

I’d say my favorite book is probably “The Open” from Andre Agassi. It’s one of the few that I’ve read, and it’s my favorite.

What do you like to do when you’re not at the rink?

I just like to relax, go for walks, go for brunch on days off.

What are your favorite brunch items?

I’m boring. I just like to keep it simple. Eggs, bacon, and a little something extra, a little sugar, like pancakes or French toast.

Michelle Crechiolo contributed to this feature.

