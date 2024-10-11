Getting to Know: Anthony Beauvillier

Signed as a free agent to a one-year contract on July 1, forward Anthony Beauvillier joined the Penguins ready to “bet on himself,” according to President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas.
Coming off a challenging 2023-24 season, Beauvillier had a strong summer of training, and felt ready to turn the page with his new team. “I feel like I'm in the right place mentally, and I have a lot of trust in my game right now,” the 27-year-old forward said at the end of training camp.
The Penguins had Beauvillier skating with Sidney Crosby from Day 1, as his ability to hunt down pucks, create space down low, and find the open areas on the ice are qualities that complement the captain’s game. For Beauvillier’s part, he’s tried to keep the game simple when playing with one of his childhood idols.
“Obviously a role model for me growing up and always loved his game, the way he plays, how hard he does it,” Beauvillier said. “He’s just so smart on the ice and it’s been a pleasure to play with him. Just trying to give him the puck and try to get open.”
They executed that plan well on Thursday in Detroit, with Beauvillier scoring his first two goals as a Penguin, and Crosby earning assists on both tallies.
“When you play with a player like Sid, and you play in the top six of any team, there's pressure to play there,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. “Obviously, when you're playing with a guy like Sidney Crosby, I think there's another level to that. So, I think Sid and Beau have established some chemistry. He brings that speed element that I think Sid likes on his line, so that he can hunt pucks and force turnovers. To get rewarded tonight with a couple of goals will be a huge boost of confidence for him.”
With no practice on Friday ahead of their game against the Maple Leafs, hopefully Beauvillier rewarded himself with a good brunch, one of his favorite off-day activities. Get to know more about Marc-Andre Fleury’s fellow Sorel-Tracey native in this recent Q&A.