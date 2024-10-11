Getting to Know: Anthony Beauvillier

First of all, what’s the story behind the nickname ‘Tito’?

I’ve always been called Tito growing up. It’s kind of slang for Anthony. I’m not sure the meaning of it or anything, I think it’s just, the ‘ti’ is like saying ‘little.’ So, I would guess it was like Lil Tony, and it ended up being Tito.

Tell us about your hometown.

I’m from Sorel. It’s a town 45 minutes away from Montreal in Canada. It’s a really small community and it’s deep in Quebec, so not a lot of people know about that. Definitely more family-oriented kind of town.

Do you go back during the summer?

My parents are still there; I’m a few minutes away from there, just outside of Montreal. Like, 20-25 minutes away. So, just over the bridge, and that’s very convenient when you have people in town. It’s a cool little area; there’s usually really good golf there, and the weather is usually pretty good in the summer. It’s a fun place to be.

Do you have any siblings?

I have an older brother, Francis. He was drafted by Florida, and actually, his draft was here in Pittsburgh in 2012. We got stuck in an elevator here at PPG. That’s a fun story (laughs).

How long were you stuck for?!

I don’t know, we were stuck for like ten minutes, maybe.

What do else you remember from that experience of being in Pittsburgh?

It was a great experience. I remember walking around Pittsburgh, going on the bridges, and looking at the ballpark. The arena at the time was brand-new, and I just remember walking around being so impressed by the draft. It was my first experience being at the draft and seeing him get drafted was a pretty cool experience.

What players or teams did you like growing up?

The Canadiens, and actually the Penguins, because of Flower and their Cup teams.

Did people take notice in Sorel that Fleury was going to become the player that he is today?

Yeah, of course. We also had François Beauchemin, who’s from there as well, and [Nicholas] Aube-Kubel, who’s now in Buffalo. So, we’re kind of all connected to make the golf tournament. Me, Flower, and Beauchemin started it.

Who would be on your dream golf team?

Probably just my father, my brother, and my grandfather. That would be cool to have my grandfather there.

Do you do a golf tournament in your grandfather’s honor?

Both of my grandparents on my mother’s side passed away from Alzheimer’s. So, that’s why I’ve done some charity work with Alzheimer’s.

What would your job be if you weren’t a hockey player?

Probably like, a gym teacher or something. Or something in sports.

What other sports do you enjoy playing/watching?

I enjoy watching tennis, also enjoy playing it. I enjoy playing pickleball and golf.

What’s always on your grocery list?

I feel like crackers, always. Get some cheese on it, it’s so good, there’s nothing better. If it’s a charcuterie board then you can go crazy a little bit, but usually I just go with cheddar.

Any go-to TV shows or movies?

I like to throw on in the background Friends or How I Met Your Mother.

Favorite podcasts or books?

I’d say my favorite book is probably “The Open” from Andre Agassi. It’s one of the few that I’ve read, and it’s my favorite.

What do you like to do when you’re not at the rink?

I just like to relax, go for walks, go for brunch on days off.

What are your favorite brunch items?

I’m boring. I just like to keep it simple. Eggs, bacon, and a little something extra, a little sugar, like pancakes or French toast.

Michelle Crechiolo contributed to this feature.