Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flames (10.14.23)

News Feed

African Penguins to Visit PPG Paints Arena Saturday Night Against Calgary for the First of 10 Appearances

African Penguins to Visit PPG Paints Arena Saturday Night Against Calgary for the First of 10 Appearances
Sully Says: Penguins at Capitals

Sully Says: We Played Smart, Which Gives Guys a Chance to Act on Our Talent
Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (10.13.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (10.13.23)
The Tiger

The Tiger
Ludvig and Shea Add Different Dimensions to Penguins' Defensive Depth

Ludvig and Shea Add Different Dimensions to Penguins' Defensive Depth
Sully Says: There Were a Lot of Good Things, But We've Got a Ways to Go

Sully Says: There Were a Lot of Good Things, But We've Got a Ways to Go
Positive Energy Surrounding Refreshed Penguins Going into Puck Drop

Positive Energy Surrounding Refreshed Penguins Going into Puck Drop
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Blackhawks (10.10.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Blackhawks (10.10.23)
The New Penguins Have Fit Right In

The New Penguins Have Fit Right In
Pittsburgh’s Opening Night Roster Stays True to Its DNA

Pittsburgh’s Opening Night Roster Stays True to Its DNA
Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2023-24 Season

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2023-24 Season
Penguins Claim Defenseman John Ludvig off of Waivers

Penguins Claim Defenseman John Ludvig off of Waivers
Penguins Announce F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank as Official Away Game Jersey Partner 

Penguins Announce F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank as Official Away Game Jersey Partner 
Jake Guentzel Could Play on Opening Night

Jake Guentzel Could Play on Opening Night
Penguins Sign Forward Colin White to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Colin White to a One-Year Contract
Sully Says Penguins at Sabres Final Preseason Game

Sully Says: Penguins at Sabres (Final Preseason Game)
Game Preview: Penguins at Sabres (Preseason)

Game Preview: Penguins at Sabres (Preseason)
Pittsburgh versus Buffalo Lineup (10.06.23)

Pittsburgh versus Buffalo Lineup (10.06.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flames (10.14.23)

gamedayweb
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

In their first back-to-back game of the season, the Penguins take on the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena.

Doors open at 5:30 PM.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh locally, streamed via ESPN+ out-of-market, and on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

This is the first regular season broadcast on SportsNet Pittsburgh: the same channel as before, but with a new look. Josh Getzoff will handle play-by-play duties, while Colby Armstrong will provide color commentary. Hailey Hunter is the rinkside reporter, and Dan Potash will be the studio host.

The Penguins Foundation 50/50 raffle at tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames will benefit the ALS Association of Western PA. This donation will be in honor of Chris Snow, Assistant General Manager of the Calgary Flames, who passed away on September 30 following an ALS diagnosis four years ago.

Team Records: PIT (1-1-0) CGY (1-0-0)

Related Links

Game Notes

Sidney Crosby’s 448 multi-point efforts rank 11th in NHL history. Dating back to last season, Crosby has three multi- point efforts over his last five games. Last night was the 93rd time Crosby’s notched multiple goals in a game, a feat that only Alex Ovechkin (167) has accomplished more times among active players.

The Penguins own an all-time record of 103-10-5 when both Crosby and Malkin score a goal in the same regular-season game.

Only Vancouver’s Brock Boeser (4) has more goals than Sidney Crosby (3) this season.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry turned aside all 19 shots he faced last night in Washington to pick up his 14th career shutout. In doing so, he also recorded his first win of the 2023.24 campaign and in the process surpassed Matt Murray for sole possession of the third-most wins in team history (118).

This season, no team has successfully killed off more penalties than Pittsburgh (7), and the Penguins are one of just seven teams with multiple power-play goals for (2).

One of Pittsburgh’s offseason pickups, Matt Nieto, enters tonight’s game one point shy of 200 in his career. Last season, Nieto split the 2022.
23 campaign between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche, recording 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points, and two game-winning goals in 81 games.

The Other Kind of Penguins

In partnership with the National Aviary, African Penguins will be available for fans to see on the FedEx Level behind sections 115 and116 for ten games this season, beginning with tonight's game against Calgary. The penguins will be visible between 6:30-7:00 PM and during the 1st intermission.

The future game dates where penguins will be visiting are:

  • October 28 vs. Ottawa
  • November 11 vs. Buffalo
  • December 21 vs. Carolina
  • December 30 vs. St. Louis
  • January 6 vs. Buffalo
  • January 27 vs. Montreal
  • February 18 vs. Los Angeles
  • March 7 vs. Washington
  • April 6 vs. Tampa Bay

Giveaway Item

2023.24 magnetic schedule giveaway 16 9

Fans in attendance will receive a magnetic schedule (courtesy of UPMC).

Recent News

Home Game Triggers

UPDATED v2 1255332T_Trigger_Home-02