Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flames (10.14.23)

In their first back-to-back game of the season, the Penguins take on the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena.

Doors open at 5:30 PM.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh locally, streamed via ESPN+ out-of-market, and on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

This is the first regular season broadcast on SportsNet Pittsburgh: the same channel as before, but with a new look. Josh Getzoff will handle play-by-play duties, while Colby Armstrong will provide color commentary. Hailey Hunter is the rinkside reporter, and Dan Potash will be the studio host.

The Penguins Foundation 50/50 raffle at tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames will benefit the ALS Association of Western PA. This donation will be in honor of Chris Snow, Assistant General Manager of the Calgary Flames, who passed away on September 30 following an ALS diagnosis four years ago.

Team Records: PIT (1-1-0) CGY (1-0-0)