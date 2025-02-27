The Penguins return home to take on the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena (TV: ESPN+, Hulu; Radio: 105.9 The X). Pittsburgh has points in eight of their last 10 games against Philadelphia (6-2-2). -The Penguins are 12-5-3 in their last 20 games played against the Flyers. Pittsburgh has points in nine-consecutive home games against Philadelphia (7-0-2). Doors will open at 6 PM.
Game Preview: 02.27.25 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Giveaway Item
The first 7,500 guests in attendance will receive a Max Talbot bobblehead, presented by EQT.
Related Links
Recent News
- The Voice of the Penguins: Remembering Mike Lange
- How the Penguins Unwound During the 4 Nations Break
- Healthy Malkin Talks Recovery, Crosby, Ovechkin
- Crosby Adds Another Title to Legendary International Resume
- Sullivan Coaches USA to Win over Canada in Epic Round-Robin Matchup
- Lemieux Makes Appearance at 4 Nations; Crosby Stars
- QMJHL Names Rookie of the Year Trophy After Sidney Crosby
- (Game) Day in the Life: Rickard Rakell
- From Youth Rinks to Pro Ranks: The Acciari-Hayes Bond
Game Notes
STREAKIN’ VERSUS PHILLY
The Penguins enter tonight’s game with points in each of their last nine home games against the Philadelphia Flyers, going 7-0-2 dating back to Mar. 6, 2021. Their nine-game home point streak is their third longest such streak against any one opponent:
The Penguins have outscored the Flyers by a 39-25 margin during this streak, and have scored three or more goals in eight of the nine games.
MALK-A-MANIA
Evgeni Malkin enters tonight’s game with three points in three games (1G-2A) since returning from injury/the 4 Nations Break. With his next assist, Malkin will surpass Alex Delvecchio and Anze Kopitar for sole possession of the 13th most assists with one franchise in NHL history.
500 RAKS
Rickard Rakell has been having a career year with the Penguins, leading the team in goals (25) and ranking second in points (49). Rakell enters tonight’s game just two points away from reaching 500 career NHL points. The forward is looking to become the 12th player from his 2011 draft class to reach 500 points and the third Swede to do it:
Rakell is looking to becomethe 12th active Swede to reach 500 points.
QUICK HITS
Bryan Rust has 25 points (11G-14A) in 34 career games against Philadelphia, which includes 10 points in his last seven games (4G-6A).
Since entering the league in 2006-07, no defenseman has more points against the Flyers than Kris Letang (53). He has points in 13 of his last 20 games (5G-12A) against Philadelphia. His plus-32 versus the Flyers is second in NHL history behind Bobby Orr (+37).
Kevin Hayes has four points (1G-3A) over his last six games.
Pittsburgh has allowed just two power-play goals over its last seven games.
The Penguins own an overall record of 399-92-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.
Home Game Triggers