Game Preview: 02.27.25 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

STREAKIN’ VERSUS PHILLY

The Penguins enter tonight’s game with points in each of their last nine home games against the Philadelphia Flyers, going 7-0-2 dating back to Mar. 6, 2021. Their nine-game home point streak is their third longest such streak against any one opponent:

The Penguins have outscored the Flyers by a 39-25 margin during this streak, and have scored three or more goals in eight of the nine games.

MALK-A-MANIA

Evgeni Malkin enters tonight’s game with three points in three games (1G-2A) since returning from injury/the 4 Nations Break. With his next assist, Malkin will surpass Alex Delvecchio and Anze Kopitar for sole possession of the 13th most assists with one franchise in NHL history.

500 RAKS

Rickard Rakell has been having a career year with the Penguins, leading the team in goals (25) and ranking second in points (49). Rakell enters tonight’s game just two points away from reaching 500 career NHL points. The forward is looking to become the 12th player from his 2011 draft class to reach 500 points and the third Swede to do it:

Rakell is looking to becomethe 12th active Swede to reach 500 points.

QUICK HITS

Bryan Rust has 25 points (11G-14A) in 34 career games against Philadelphia, which includes 10 points in his last seven games (4G-6A).

Since entering the league in 2006-07, no defenseman has more points against the Flyers than Kris Letang (53). He has points in 13 of his last 20 games (5G-12A) against Philadelphia. His plus-32 versus the Flyers is second in NHL history behind Bobby Orr (+37).

Kevin Hayes has four points (1G-3A) over his last six games.

Pittsburgh has allowed just two power-play goals over its last seven games.

The Penguins own an overall record of 399-92-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.