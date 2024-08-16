From Prove-It to Prove 'Em Wrong

When Alex Nedeljkovic arrived in Pittsburgh last fall after a couple of bumpy seasons in Detroit following a stellar rookie campaign with Carolina, he was entering a “prove-it season” on a one-year deal. Not just for himself, but for others as well, that he could be an NHL-quality goaltender.
Nedeljkovic came in and “competed his butt off,” as Kyle Dubas put it - seizing the opportunity that came down the stretch when Tristan Jarry got ill and ran with it. He started the final 13 games, posting an 8-1-3 record as the Penguins battled for a playoff spot, buoyed by the affable netminder’s contagious confidence.
Pittsburgh’s President of Hockey Operations and GM said it was nice to see Nedeljkovic rewarded—with the trust of his coaching staff, the respect of his teammates, and most recently, a new contract.
Nedeljkovic had been vocal about wanting to return, and both sides agreed to terms they were comfortable with. The 28-year-old signed for two more years with an average annual value of $2.5 million.
“I enjoyed playing with this group of guys that we had,” Nedeljkovic said. “The majority of them were coming back, and we were going to have a pretty similar roster. Same thing with the coaching staff. For the most part, it’s pretty similar. I thought we had a good run at the end there. I think if we're a little bit more consistent throughout the year, then there's no doubt in my mind that we can be a playoff team and surprise a lot of people that maybe counted us out.
“So, the conversations weren't anything crazy or different than what you've already heard or been told from myself or Kyle or anybody.”