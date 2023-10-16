Evgeni Malkin Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

News Feed

Evgeni Malkin Reilly Smith Pittsburgh Penguins

'Dominant' Evgeni Malkin Finding Chemistry with New Linemate Reilly Smith
PensTV Staff Wins Emmy Awards in Two Categories

PensTV Staff Wins Emmy Awards in Two Categories
Sully Says: Penguins vs. Flames

Sully Says: Penguins Got a Lot of Juice from Early Third-Period Goal
African Penguins to Visit PPG Paints Arena Saturday Night Against Calgary for the First of 10 Appearances

African Penguins to Visit PPG Paints Arena Saturday Night Against Calgary for the First of 10 Appearances
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flames (10.14.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flames (10.14.23)
Sully Says: Penguins at Capitals

Sully Says: We Played Smart, Which Gives Guys a Chance to Act on Our Talent
Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (10.13.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (10.13.23)
The Tiger

The Tiger
Ludvig and Shea Add Different Dimensions to Penguins' Defensive Depth

Ludvig and Shea Add Different Dimensions to Penguins' Defensive Depth
Sully Says: There Were a Lot of Good Things, But We've Got a Ways to Go

Sully Says: There Were a Lot of Good Things, But We've Got a Ways to Go
Positive Energy Surrounding Refreshed Penguins Going into Puck Drop

Positive Energy Surrounding Refreshed Penguins Going into Puck Drop
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Blackhawks (10.10.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Blackhawks (10.10.23)
The New Penguins Have Fit Right In

The New Penguins Have Fit Right In
Pittsburgh’s Opening Night Roster Stays True to Its DNA

Pittsburgh’s Opening Night Roster Stays True to Its DNA
Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2023-24 Season

Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2023-24 Season
Penguins Claim Defenseman John Ludvig off of Waivers

Penguins Claim Defenseman John Ludvig off of Waivers
Penguins Announce F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank as Official Away Game Jersey Partner 

Penguins Announce F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank as Official Away Game Jersey Partner 
Jake Guentzel Could Play on Opening Night

Jake Guentzel Could Play on Opening Night

Evgeni Malkin Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

NHLStar_Week_MALKIN_1016_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin was named the NHL’s Third Star for the opening week of the 2023-24 regular season, it was announced today.

Malkin opened the season with six points (2G-4A) in his first three games, and is currently tied as the NHL’s leading scorer. In the Penguins’ second game of the season on October 13 in Washington, Malkin (1G-3A) opened the scoring and factored in on each of Pittsburgh’s four goals to record his first four-point game since January 10, 2023. Malkin’s 29 career four-point games and 36 three-assist games are both the fourth most among all active players.

With a goal and assist, Malkin recorded another multi-point game the next night at home against Calgary on October 14, as Pittsburgh swept their first set of back-to-back games of the season. Malkin’s goal that night marked his 473rd career marker, tying him with Alexander Mogilny for the third-most goals by a Russian-born player in NHL history. Only Alex Ovechkin (822) and Sergei Fedorov (483) have more goals among Russians.

This season marks Malkin’s 18th with the Penguins, surpassing Mario Lemieux (17) for the second-most seasons played with the team in franchise history (Sidney Crosby, 19; Kris Letang, 18). Pittsburgh’s long-standing core of Malkin and teammates Crosby and Letang are skating in their 18th season together, marking the longest-tenured trio of teammates in major North American professional sports history.