Crosby Returns to the Goal Column in Win Over Nashville

While they’re few and far between, Sidney Crosby has experienced a few scoring slumps throughout his Hall of Fame career.

When those rare stretches get to the point that reporters bring them up during media availability, it tends to be a good sign.

"Usually when I’m asked about it, is usually when it starts to change. So, thank you,” Crosby said with a grin after Wednesday’s practice. “What took you so long?!"

Sure enough, Crosby broke his goalless drought the following day in Nashville, as the Penguins defeated the Predators in overtime, 4-3. It marked the first tally in 10 games for Crosby, with his last coming on Nov. 3 versus Utah, when the captain got his 600th.

“I mean, it feels good. Hit the post five seconds before that, and then to see one go in is nice,” Crosby said. “So, hopefully it’ll start to go in in bunches now. But yeah, definitely a relief to see one go in and just to find a way to get some momentum there, I thought we built off that and it was big in getting back in the game.”