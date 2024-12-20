Crosby Returns to the Goal Column in Win Over Nashville

Sidney-Crosby-Nashville
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

While they’re few and far between, Sidney Crosby has experienced a few scoring slumps throughout his Hall of Fame career.

When those rare stretches get to the point that reporters bring them up during media availability, it tends to be a good sign.

"Usually when I’m asked about it, is usually when it starts to change. So, thank you,” Crosby said with a grin after Wednesday’s practice. “What took you so long?!"

Sure enough, Crosby broke his goalless drought the following day in Nashville, as the Penguins defeated the Predators in overtime, 4-3. It marked the first tally in 10 games for Crosby, with his last coming on Nov. 3 versus Utah, when the captain got his 600th.

“I mean, it feels good. Hit the post five seconds before that, and then to see one go in is nice,” Crosby said. “So, hopefully it’ll start to go in in bunches now. But yeah, definitely a relief to see one go in and just to find a way to get some momentum there, I thought we built off that and it was big in getting back in the game.”

Crosby speaks to the media

It was part of a four-point night (1G-3A) for No. 87, who said the mindset had to be centered around playing the right way, and trusting that pucks would start going in the net. “I don't think you can start to force it or start cheating,” Crosby said.

On the play, Crosby went down to tip a point shot from Erik Karlsson (who later scored the tying goal to force overtime, his first since Nov. 8) during a second-period power play. It was the cumulation of some particularly incredible efforts from Crosby, over the last two games in particular.

“Yeah, we go hand in hand. I just don't have 600 unfortunately, I haven't been here long enough,” Karlsson joked. “But it's nice. I think it's well-timed goals. Obviously, he had a huge game for us today, and he's been playing extremely well lately and been generating a lot of chances. Eventually they're going to go in, and hopefully, it's a snowball effect.”

Karlsson speaks to the media

Crosby had an inspiring third period in Tuesday’s overtime win over Los Angeles, with Mike Sullivan saying after the game, “I think he’s so close. He could’ve had three tonight. He could’ve had three in the third period alone. So, I think it’s a matter of time.”

Crosby made a terrific play to Matt Grzelyck for his tying goal in that contest, with the Penguins head coach saying the captain is probably the only player in the rink who could execute that sequence – a backhand sauce that landed flat on the defenseman’s tape.

Crosby picked up another assist on his linemate Bryan Rust’s goal – which had tied the score at 1-1 after the Penguins gave up one early – before getting his own. Crosby’s tally cut the deficit to 3-2.

The third member of Pittsburgh’s top trio, Rickard Rakell, made it 3-3 just over a minute later. With Rust later scoring the overtime winner, they combined for 10 points (!) on the night.

“I thought his line was terrific all night,” Sullivan said. “Obviously, they’re all over the scoresheet. Sid's in the middle of it all, so I think it's been coming. I told you guys this for a few games now, I just feel like he's going to bust out. He's been all around it. He gets a great goal tonight, but I just thought his overall two-way game was terrific.”

News Feed

Game Preview: 12.19.24 at Nashville Predators

Penguins Acquire Defenseman P.O Joseph from St. Louis

Getting to Know: Phil Tomasino

Penguins Prospects Tanner Howe, Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas Selected for 2025 World Junior Championship

Don't Stop Believin'

Game Preview: 12.17.24 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Tis the Season: Penguins Share Gift Ideas and Traditions

Marcus Pettersson Week-to-Week with Lower-Body Injury

Penguins Get Three of Four Points on Quick Canadian Trip

Game Preview: 12.14.24 at Ottawa Senators

A Dog on a Bone on the Puck

Bryan Rust Scores Hat Trick In 9-2 Win Over Montreal

Game Preview: 12.12.24 at Montreal Canadiens

Avs Make the Penguins Pay

Game Preview: 12.10.24 vs. Colorado Avalanche

What a Difference a Day Makes

Game Preview: 12.07.24 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

"Our Intentions Weren't in the Right Spot" in New York

Game Preview: 12.06.24 at New York Rangers

4 Nations Face-Off: Penguins React to Rosters

Penguins Past and Present Celebrate Cullen and Stevens

Owen Pickering Scores First NHL Goal

Penguins Name Wells Oliver as Director of Hockey Systems

Pittsburgh Pennies reestablished to expand opportunities for girls' hockey

Game Preview: 12.03.24 vs. Florida Panthers

Penguins Proud to Support Mental Wellness at UPMC Western

Penguins Honor a Cancer Survivor and Fulfill a Lifelong Wish

Nieto Shows Impressive Resilience in Return from Injuries

Penguins Foundation Pledges $100K for Pediatric Cancer Care

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces New Pittsburgh Pennies Girls Hockey Program

Penguins Earn Their Third Straight Win 

Game Preview: 11.30.24 vs. Calgary Flames

Tomasino's First as a Penguin is the Game-Winner in Boston

Game Preview: 11.29.24 at Boston Bruins

First-Period Frenzy Lifts Penguins Past Canucks

Penguins Announce Cyber Weekend Savings Deal on All January Home Games

Game Preview: 11.27.24 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Penguins Add Tomasino: A Fresh Start for the Young Forward

Penguins Broadcasters Talk Calling Crosby's Milestone Goal

Penguins Acquire Forward Philip Tomasino from Nashville in Exchange for a 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick

Crosby's Milestone Marker Comes In Setback to Utah

Crosby scores 600th NHL goal for Penguins

Game Preview: 11.23.24 vs. Utah Hockey Club

Crosby's Fight Sparks Penguins, But Jets Hold Strong

Game Preview: 11.22.24 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Dubas Gives His Insight on Where the Penguins Stand

So Many Angels and Penguins Bring Smiles to Brave Kids

Game Preview: 11.19.24 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

From Rookie Lap to First Point: Pickering Makes NHL Debut

Crosby scores 599th goal, Penguins defeat Sharks in shootout to end slide