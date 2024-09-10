Checking in with Sidney Crosby at Player Media Tour

Ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft at Sphere, Kyle Dubas said he was comfortable regarding the status of contract talks with Sidney Crosby, who is entering the last year of his contract and eligible to sign an extension.
The Penguins captain, now in Las Vegas himself for the annual NHL Player Media Tour, also feels good about where everything stands. When Crosby was asked if he saw a scenario where he could play out the season before agreeing to a new deal, he responded, “No, no. I’m pretty optimistic it’s going to get done.
“I mean, I don’t know what day specifically, but it’s been really positive. It hasn’t been a difficult process at all. I’m optimistic that something will get done.”
While Crosby – who turned 37 on Aug. 7 – continues to play at the highest level, he admitted it’s hard to put a number on the number of years he has left. “You don’t really know the trajectory of everything and how you're going to feel mentally, physically,” Crosby said. “I think that when you get to this point, you understand that's more of a reality with every year you play. But I think you just kind of check in with that through the year, every year, and evaluate it.”
Fortunately, as he prepares to enter his 20th NHL season, Crosby will report to UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex with the same enthusiasm he had as a rookie.
“I feel really good. I'm just as excited about going to training camp as I was my first year,” Crosby said. “So, I think the passion and that sort of thing is all there. As long as that's there, then you want to put in the work and do everything that it takes to be successful. Then hopefully, it can be at least a few more.”