Checking in with Sidney Crosby at Player Media Tour

Crosby is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his legendary career. His 42 goals were the third-highest total, while his 94 points were seventh-most. He was the driving force behind Pittsburgh’s impressive surge down the stretch as they fought to make the playoffs, ultimately missing by one point for the second year in a row.

“We’ve been right there the last couple years,” Crosby said. “I think for me personally, the way I look at it is if we can find some way to get over that hump and get into the playoffs where we haven’t, trying to use some of that momentum we finished with last year, that would be great. We finished really strong. I think we all felt good about hanging in there the way we did. I think we’re just hoping that we can be a little more consistent in a few areas, and hopefully that’ll get us in the playoffs.”

On the first day of free agency, Dubas said it would be ‘foolish’ not to communicate with Crosby regarding management’s thought process regarding the team's direction. “Especially when we’re going through something a little different than what everyone has been used to since he arrived in 2005,” said Dubas, who’s worked to surround Crosby and the rest of the core with young, hungry players and established veterans on short-term, prove-it deals while recouping assets.

The goal is to return the Penguins to being a contender as quickly as possible without stripping everything down to the studs, and Crosby appreciates the task that Dubas and his group have in front of them.

“He’s the general manager of the team. He’s got to do what’s best for the club. That’s his job, and I understand that,” Crosby said. I’ve been around for long enough to understand that there are challenges that come with that, probably even more so with our team. I think that’s something I’m well aware of. He’s got to approach it a certain way, and as a player, I have to do the same. That’s just hockey. That’s how you get to this point.”

From Crosby's perspective, the goal is always the same regardless of the team’s situation.

“You go out there every night expecting to win hockey games,” Crosby said. “That’s been our culture. That’s something we pride ourselves on.”

From a big-picture standpoint, there’s some significant milestones on the horizon. Crosby enters the 2024-25 season just four points shy of 1,600, while Alex Ovechkin is just 42 goals shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record (894).

“It’s really cool,” Crosby said. “To be able to play in the same division, to have had the history that we have over the years… to come in at the same time with pretty high expectations and to see him this close to what was thought to be an untouchable record, it’s incredible what he’s going. I feel grateful to be part of that. As a player, you want to compete at the highest level. To be in that conversation with him over the years, I hope that we’ve gotten the best out of each other, and hopefully we’ve got some strong years left here.”