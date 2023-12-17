Behind the Scenes of the 2023 Penguins Dads Trip

“He is really the person responsible for both of us standing here today,” Thomas Johnstone said. “He gave Drew his break to get back in at a level that he needed to be at. He gave the two boys their break,” Shawn O’Connor added. “They did what they needed to do, too. But without Mark Lotito at those critical moments, neither one of them would be here.”

Drew had played AAA hockey for the New Jersey Colonials for 10 years, but when he got to high school, the coach there didn't want him to play travel as well. After Drew decided that being at Delbarton Prep wasn't working for him with extremely limited ice time that didn't help his development, and that he wasn’t going to play his senior year, “Coach Mark was the only guy that gave Drew a break, because he had been out of travel and he couldn't get into any other programs," Shawn said.

He’s also the one who helped Drew get his commitment at Dartmouth. “He calls me up one day and says, Mr. O’Connor, do you think Drew would like to go to Dartmouth?” Shawn said. “I said, Mark, we’ve been trying to get into a D3 school and can’t get in. Dartmouth is D1, and on top of it, it’s Ivy League. Yeah, I think he would like to go to Dartmouth!”

For Marc’s part, he had played AAA hockey for the New Jersey Rockets, who weren’t going to have a U18 team. After talking through his options, it sounded like going to Lotito was the best idea, because he’s a well-respected coach who has the players' best interests at heart, and he also sees a lot of things in players that maybe other scouts or coaches don't see.

“That was definitely the case with Marc. He was a little bit under the radar at that point, so we went with the Avalanche for that 18U year,” Thomas said.

That's just one example of how it takes an entire support system for players to make it to this level of the sport.

Finally, we absolutely love hearing stories about the players as kids. Alex Nedeljkovic’s dad Nenad, who goes by Butch, shared a school project that his son had done in either kindergarten or first grade.

“It was like a career shield, and he had to put what his goals were or whatever. And on there, he said, play in the NHL,” Butch said. “You never think it’s gonna actually happen!"

Butch provided a lot of insight into his son - known as Ned within the hockey world, but Alex to his friends and family - that will be used in a future article. He and the rest of the dads were so gracious with their time throughout the course of the trip, always being such good sports with whatever the content team asked for. It was truly a pleasure to have them along, and we can't wait until next year!