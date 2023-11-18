News Feed

Game Preview: Penguins at Hurricanes (11.18.23)

Letang Embracing a More Defensive Role While Continuing to Bring Offense

Sidney Crosby Creates Lasting Memory for Young Fan

Penguins Win Streak Ends in Loss to Devils

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Devils (11.16.23)

Alex Nedeljkovic Returns to Team Practice

Sidney Crosby's Hat Trick Leads Pittsburgh to Fifth Straight Win

Game Preview: Penguins at Blue Jackets (11.14.23)

Inside Scoop Penguins Team Dynamic

Penguins To Hold ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Night on Thursday, November 16

Four Goals and None Against Lead to Fourth Straight Victory

Pair of Penguins Fans Go California Dreamin

Penguins Players Can’t Wait to ‘Celebrate 68’

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres (11.11.23)

Penguins to Retire Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68 During Pre-Game Ceremony on February 18

Bryan Rust Overtime Winner Penguins Kings

Jarry Should Be Good to Go After Swelling Goes Down 

Game Preview: Penguins at Kings (11.09.23)

Goalie Goal! Alex Nedeljkovic Makes AHL History with his Second Career Tally

On Thursday, the Penguins loaned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League for conditioning purposes as he works his way back from a lower-body injury sustained on Oct. 24 versus Dallas.

Not only did he get a win in his return to game action on Friday against the Providence Bruins – he capped off the 4-2 victory with a goalie goal.

“Obviously, he has a great ability to play the puck, and so I know that was exciting for him and the team,” Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan said.

Nedeljkovic is the first goaltender in AHL history to score two career goals. The 27-year-old also found the back of the net on March 10, 2018 versus the Hartford Wolf Pack as a member of the Charlotte Checkers.

It’s the third goal of his pro career, as Nedeljkovic got an empty-netter on Dec. 30, 2016 while playing for the Florida Everblades of the ECHL. The fact that Nedeljkovic is somewhat of a sniper isn’t surprising at all to his fantasy football co-GM, Reilly Smith.

“I’m not shocked,” Smith said with a laugh following Pittsburgh’s morning skate in Carolina on Saturday. “He's actually a great passer. He's really good at handling the puck. I’m glad he was able to do that. It's pretty impressive.”

The Penguins now have two netminders with AHL tallies on their roster, as Tristan Jarry became the first goalie in WBS franchise history to score a goal on Nov. 14, 2018 at Springfield. He is starting in goal for Pittsburgh tonight in Carolina, with Magnus Hellberg backing up.

As for who is getting the nod tomorrow versus Vegas, as Nedeljkovic is eligible to come off of long-term injured reserve that day, Sullivan declined to share that information. He's just glad that Nedeljkovic is tracking in the right direction with a solid performance yesterday evening, as Alex is an important part of the team's goalie depth.

“He played well, according to all reports,” Sullivan said. “I think it's great for him to get to get a game under his belt after having been out for a couple of weeks. He's had a number of skates now leading up to that, and to get a game under his belt, I think puts him in a way better position when we put him back in the lineup.”