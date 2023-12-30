A True Historian of the Penguins: McMillan Retires After Prolific Career

McMillan's name was later inscribed on Lord Stanley's silver chalice, the first of three that the Penguins would capture over the next nine years.

"And were it not for Tom, this franchise wouldn't have those three Cups behind us," Morehouse said. "I can tell you that they would not be there if not for Tom McMillan."

Whether it was hockey decisions or business decisions, McMillan was involved in virtually all major decisions relating to the Penguins. Everybody within the organization - at all levels, but especially at the top with Lemieux and Morehouse - valued his input.

"He's someone I leaned on a lot," said Morehouse, who counted McMillan as his partner and 'go-to guy' professionally since the moment he joined the Penguins back in 2004 as a consultant on the new arena project.

"He helped me as I became an executive with the Penguins. He helped me navigate through a lot of tough times. We've had some crazy things happen around here, and Tom's always been in the red-hot center of them all."

As an excellent communicator with remarkable intelligence and judgment, along with a great sense of humor, McMillan provided counsel, guidance and feedback behind the scenes that not only helped the franchise become what it is today - but remain where it is today.

When negotiations with the governor and state, city and county officials on the new arena had reached an impasse, Morehouse and McMillan found themselves in the office on a Saturday. They sat down and wrote a letter that would have burned all of their bridges, and resulted in the Penguins leaving Pittsburgh for good.

"It was brilliant and very well-written, as most things Tom wrote were," Morehouse said. "But there was no way we could come back from this letter."

Despite their emotional investment in the fate of the franchise, as both men are from Pittsburgh - McMillan grew up in Bellevue, while Morehouse is a Beechview native - they had the good sense to look at each other, print it, and put it in a drawer until the following day instead of putting it in the mail.

"I went back on Sunday and said, wow, are we lucky we didn't send this letter," Morehouse recalled. "So we had the ability to hit hard when we needed to, and Tom had the uncanny ability to say, maybe we shouldn't hit that hard."

Negotiations eventually resumed, and an agreement was reached. Once construction on what eventually became PPG Paints Arena began, there was something unique to the building that was added during the process that only Lemieux, Morehouse…and McMillan know about.

'Unique' is actually a perfect term for McMillan's incredible career that spanned over four decades in sports media and communications, earning the respect and admiration of the entire hockey world for his contributions to the game. He was the Penguins beat reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from 1987-92, covering the franchise's first two Stanley Cups, before becoming the club's Vice President of Communications in 1996.

McMillan, 64, retired at the end of June - but thankfully, he is staying involved with the Penguins as a consultant. As Morehouse put it, there is probably more knowledge stored in McMillan's brain about the franchise than any single human in existence.

"He has a career that will probably never be repeated," said Jen Bullano Ridgley, who has taken over for McMillan as the team's Vice President of Communications and counts him as her biggest mentor.

"To be involved in all five Cups in such a degree, whether it's the stories he's written, or the interviews he's done, or the documentaries he's put together - he is a true historian of the Pittsburgh Penguins. You don't get to where he is and have the relationship and the trust from ownership - and especially Mario - without having that history."

McMillan actually traveled to Montreal to cover Lemieux in the spring of 1984, when 'Le Magnifique' was just a teenager playing for Laval of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. McMillan has been around ever since, becoming Lemieux's trusted advisor, and close friend.

"From the first day Tom moved from the Post-Gazette to working for the Penguins, he always made sure that me, the team, and the Penguins organization were protected, and he always communicated externally and internally in an honest, positive way," Lemieux said. "Tom may be retired, but he will always be my friend and will still be doing work with the Penguins...plus, we share the same birthday (Oct. 5)."

\\*

Looking back, McMillan's future may have been foretold in the phone number for his childhood home - 766-4066.

But before No. 66 arrived in Pittsburgh, McMillan remembers hockey being off the radar in his neighborhood for the first few years of the Penguins' existence. Nobody played, not even in the street, and nobody watched.

Including McMillan himself, until the spring of 1972 - when his friend Tom Payne dragged him "kicking and screaming" to his first Penguins game. McMillan left a changed person, but had no idea hockey would end up being his career. For the time being, he was simply a fan.

McMillan started following the Penguins closely, learned how to skate, and eventually played for his high school team - where an aptitude test showed he would make a great newspaper writer.

So after graduating from Point Park University, McMillan began working in that role for several local papers, covering Pitt football and basketball along with events like the 1984 Olympics.

But before he traveled to Los Angeles for those Games, McMillan made that memorable trip to Quebec to see Lemieux play in person (against a young, unknown goalie named Patrick Roy, no less!) before the Penguins were expected to select him with the first overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft.

A few years later, McMillan began covering Lemieux and his teammates as the Penguins beat reporter for the Post-Gazette. And he excelled in all aspects of the role.

"Tom was a great beat guy," said WDVE radio personality Mike Prisuta, who bonded with McMillan over their shared love of Bruce Springsteen. "If you were a Penguins fan, you were lucky to have him."

Former Penguins winger Kevin Stevens made his NHL debut the same year McMillan started covering the team alongside Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Press, the only two reporters around the team on a regular basis at the time.

Stevens can't say enough about his experience with McMillan, a fantastic interviewer who developed a strong rapport with the players - particularly the stars - and earned their respect for how he went about his business.

"Tommy is a special guy," Stevens said. "My first introduction to reporters was with Tommy and Davey. We were so lucky to have them, especially Tommy. He's such a good guy. After you've been in this game 40 years, you really see how lucky we were. Tommy was great. He knows the game. He was fair. He has a heart. A lot of those guys don't."

With the Post-Gazette's deadlines coming quickly after games, McMillan barely had any time to turn his stories around, and the technology to file them - if you could even call it that - was antiquated. But he managed to thrive under the pressure.

"Tom was a dogged reporter," said Paul Steigerwald, who has known McMillan for over 30 years. "He didn't cut corners just to get something in the paper. He had a competitiveness about him, and that's really important with that job - especially back then - because the Post-Gazette was competing against the Press. He knew that his job was to make sure that he was on top of that beat, and that he got the story before anybody else if he could. He was extremely good at that."

It was also important because back in those days, before the Internet, before social media and before cell phones, if people wanted to find out what had happened in a game, or hear what the players had to say, they relied on McMillan for all of that.

"What he wrote was such a big part of how people felt about our team," Stevens said. "That's how it got out there. People looked in the newspaper. They didn't know us. They knew what they saw on the ice, but what he put out there helped the team grow."

But what ultimately made McMillan so special was his actual writing ability. The content of those articles he filed to the Post-Gazette were truly second-to-none.

"I regard him as the most talented writer who has been on the beat," said Molinari, who is a Hockey Hall of Fame writer in his own right. "He's just exceptionally gifted at putting words together in an informative and entertaining fashion."

And that was regardless of the circumstance. Whether it was a random Tuesday night in November of 1987 or the evening that the Penguins captured their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in May of 1991, McMillan would craft pieces that were well-written, creative and compelling.

"A lot of the value in a guy like Tom McMillan is the fact that he made every day more interesting, because you could pick up the paper and read what he wrote…" Steigerwald began before getting choked up. "I'm getting emotional, but it's like, those are the things that make life fun. The ability to pick up the paper in the morning and drink a cup of coffee and read Tom McMillan's stuff…you couldn't wait to read it.

"At that moment, when you're reading it, it was your world. If you're a hockey fan, you're hanging onto every word."

After McMillan joined the Penguins, he continued to captivate audiences, just without a byline. He helped write so many important speeches for prominent members of the organization over the years, including the one former Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford gave after being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019.

"His door was always open. Tom was always willing to help, always willing to share information when it was necessary," Rutherford said. "When you needed to fact check or something, you'd go to Tom. He helped me with my Hall of Fame speech and just did a terrific job with that. Through that process, there were some funny moments. He had a subtle humor. He always made it so easy to work with him. He was great at his job, and a great person."

\\*

In 1992, the newspapers went on strike in Pittsburgh. So McMillan decided to leave the Post-Gazette and become a freelance reporter, so that he could do even more hockey coverage as a member of the independent media.

Over the next few years, McMillan edited a paper called 'The Penguins Report,' wrote columns, and hosted a radio talk show on WTAE - which turned out to be something else he excelled at.

He became one of the best in the city, and was considering a career in the medium until the Penguins approached McMillan in 1996, asking him to run their media relations department. McMillan was reticent at first, but then reconsidered, and ultimately decided to take a chance.

It was certainly a different dynamic with McMillan making the switch from being a journalist to managing the relationship between the media and the team, earning him a few odd looks in rooms that were usually off limits to reporters.

"When I first realized he was working for the Penguins, I was kind of like, you're working on this side now?" Stevens guffawed. "That was great. That was just a good move by the Penguins to grab him, because he's such a good guy, had a great reputation."

McMillan's dual perspective, along with the terrific relationships he had cultivated with his peers in the media over the years, proved to be absolutely invaluable.