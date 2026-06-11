Kucherov surprised with Hart Trophy at Lightning's practice facility

Forward finished 2nd with 130 points this season to win award for 2nd time

Kucherov awarded Hart Memorial Trophy as his head coach Cooper gets to be there for the moment

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

Nikita Kucherov was recently surprised with the Hart Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL player voted most valuable to his team by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Keeper of the Cup Phil Pritchard took the Hart Trophy out of its case at the Hockey Hall of Fame, and drove to the airport to make the trip from Toronto to Tampa. He then took a trolley, a jet ski and a convertible to surprise Kucherov at the Tampa Bay Lightning's practice facility, where the trophy was placed on a table in the dark room.

"Thanks for this honor. Just really grateful for my teammates, coaches, my family," Kucherov said. "This means a lot."

The Lightning right wing was second in the NHL this season with 130 points (44 goals, 86 assists) in 76 games. He led the League with a points-per-game average of 1.71 and had a plus-43 rating, tied for third among all players, and had at least one point in 60 of 76 games, including 40 games with at least two points. The 32-year-old had nine games with at least four points and two five-point games.

He was able to edge out Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid by 10 points, and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who finished third, to win the Hart Trophy for the second time.

Kucherov was also a finalist this season for the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association; McDavid was announced as the winner of the Lindsay Award on Sunday.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper was also on hand to surprise Kucherov. Cooper was previously announced the winner of the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year, and Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy the winner of the Vezina Trophy for the NHL's top goalie.

"One of the great things that makes 'Kuch' Kuch is he's never satisfied," Cooper said. "He could have 50 goals one year, well, he wants 51 the next year. He could have a hundred assists one year. He might want 110 the next year. I think really that's the growth of Kuch, he doesn't put that above the team.

"The list of players on (the Hart Trophy) is amazing. For him to be on there multiple times ... pretty cool."

Kucherov has also won the Ted Lindsay Award twice, the Art Ross Trophy as scoring champion three times and the Stanley Cup twice.

Selected by Tampa Bay in the second round (No. 58) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Kucherov has 1,124 points (401 goals, 723 assists) in 879 regular-season games and 177 points (54 goals, 123 assists) in 159 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He won the Cup with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021, leading all postseason point-scorers each time.

Related Content

Avalanche captain Landeskog wins Masterton Trophy

Alberts Smits named recipient ff 2026 E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

Tobias named U.S. winner of Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award

Landeskog of Avalanche surprised with Masterton Trophy by family 

Grandy named Canadian winner of Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award

NHL named League of Year by Sports Business Journal

McDavid wins Art Ross, MacKinnon wins Maurice 'Rocket' Richard

Vasilevskiy of Lightning presented Vezina Trophy with assist from police K-9

Vasilevskiy of Lightning wins Vezina Trophy as top goalie

Cooper of Lightning wins Jack Adams Award as top NHL coach

Cooper ‘never thought’ he’d win Jack Adams Award as NHL’s top coach

Avalanche captain Landeskog wins Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Landeskog of Avalanche named winner of Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Smits receives E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence ahead of 2026 Draft

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award winners

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award Winners

NHL Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Winners

McDavid wins Ted Lindsay Award for 5th time with Oilers

NHL Ted Lindsay Award Winners

McDavid of Oilers surprised on golf course with Ted Lindsay Award

NHL Vezina Trophy Winners

NHL Lady Byng Memorial Trophy Winners

NHL Frank J. Selke Trophy Winners

Suzuki of Canadiens wins Selke Trophy as best defensive forward

Caufield of Canadiens wins Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play

Canadiens teammates Caufield, Suzuki surprise each other with NHL awards

Marcus Foligno surprised with King Clancy Trophy by brother at hospital

NHL King Clancy Memorial Trophy Winners

Marcus Foligno awarded King Clancy Trophy for noteworthy humanitarian contribution in community

NHL Jack Adams Award Winners

Werenski of Blue Jackets wins Norris Trophy in 'year that can't be topped'

Schaefer wins Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year

NHL James Norris Memorial Trophy Winners

Schaefer wins Calder, Islanders defenseman surprised with trophy on ‘GMA3’

NHL Calder Memorial Trophy Winners

Schaefer of Islanders honors late mother with children’s hospital partnership

Latest News

Stanley Cup Final Live Blog: Game 5 between Golden Knights, Hurricanes

Kings new coach Laviolette corrects pronunciation of San Diego in 'Anchorman' reference

Bussi starts again for Hurricanes in Game 5 of Cup Final

Makar 'going to finish his career' with Avalanche, GM says

Eichel says 'I need to be better' for Golden Knights in Game 5

3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Hurricanes, Maple Leafs affiliates to play for Calder Cup

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hart Trophy winner be to announced before Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Final

Seattle Pride Classic growing into 'globally recognized celebration of hockey'

Mutryn endorsed for genuine leadership qualities ahead of NHL Draft

2026 NHL Draft: Top 10 left wings

Cullen emerges at U.S. Development Program, projected top-15 Draft pick

Belchetz set for 2026 NHL Draft, hopes to follow in Martone's footsteps

Golden Knights at home on road going into Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final blog: Noah Hanifin

Laviolette envisions offensive upgrade in taking over Kings