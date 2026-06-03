Cooper ‘never thought’ he’d win Jack Adams Award as NHL’s top coach

TAMPA -- Jon Cooper talked about what his "Coop’s Catch for Kids" foundation has meant to him and the many relationships he's built with children and families, along with the money he’s helped raise for pediatric cancer research.

And as the Tampa Bay Lightning coach prepared to cut the ribbon for the Coop’s Catch for Kids Family Lounge at Muma Children's Hospital on Wednesday, he was surprised with the Jack Adams Award, given to the top coach in the NHL as voted on by the National Broadcasters' Association.

"OK, you got me," Cooper said. "I never thought this day would come."

Cooper, the League's longest-tenured coach, guided the Lightning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the ninth consecutive season with a 50-26-6 record, finishing second in the Atlantic Division. It was the fifth time Tampa Bay has won 50 games under Cooper, and the first since 2021-22.

"It was a magical group and to think that we had one win in our first seven games, but nobody questioned what was happening, nobody questioned our belief in what we were doing," Cooper said. "And then we slowly took off. There were times with doubt, especially when a lot of the players went down the way they did."