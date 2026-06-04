Marcus Foligno surprised with King Clancy Trophy by brother at hospital

Marcus Foligno walked into the Masonic Cancer Center in Minneapolis with his wife and kids expecting to tour the hospital, and walked out with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

"I wanted to be here and be a part of this," said brother Nick Foligno, also a forward with the Wild. "Just thrilled for Marcus and it kind of all came together. He's expecting to go on a hospital tour and we are going to show this (trophy) to him after and I think he's going to be really excited about it."

The King Clancy is presented "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

Nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams and the winner was chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

This season, the Minnesota forward and his brother Nick teamed with the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Player's Association (NHLPA), the Wild, the Chicago Blackhawks, and the V Foundation for Cancer Research to create the Foligno Face-Off, which raised funds for breast cancer research in honor of their mother, Janis Foligno, who died from breast cancer in 2009.

"When I first met Marcus, it was in 2018," Dr. Christopher Pennell said. "He and about half a dozen of his Minnesota Wild colleagues came to the Masonic Children's hospital at the cancer ward. And Marcus started to talk to me about research. I didn't know his mother had passed away from breast cancer.

"I must have said about a half dozen times how happy I was that he was receiving the award because I couldn't imagine somebody else. He is the prototypical individual to get this award and I'm so happy he was recognized for it."