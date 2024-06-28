NHL Vezina Trophy Winners

Award honors best goaltenders; first presented in 1927

The Vezina Trophy is an annual award given "to the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position" as voted by the general managers of all NHL clubs.

Leo Dandurand, Louis Letourneau, and Joe Cattarinich, former owners of the Montreal Canadiens, presented the trophy to the League in 1926-27 in memory of Canadiens goaltender Georges Vezina, who collapsed during an NHL game Nov. 28, 1925, and died of tuberculosis a few months later.

Through the 1980-81 season, the Vezina was awarded to the goaltender(s) who played a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season. In 1981-82, Billy Smith of the New York Islanders was named the first winner of the Vezina under the current system.

Jacques Plante holds the record for most times winning the Vezina Trophy with seven, one more than Bill Durnan and Dominik Hasek. However, Hasek has won the most times under the current system of honoring the best individual goalie.

Canadiens goaltenders have won the Vezina 29 times, the most of any team. Under the original definition, there were occasionally multiple winners from the same team in the same season. In 1973-74, Tony Esposito of the Chicago Black Hawks and Bernie Parent of the Philadelphia Flyers shared the award when their teams finished tied for the fewest goals against; it's the only time there was a tie between players from different teams.

The voting is conducted at the end of the regular season; each individual voter ranks the top three candidates on a 5-3-1 points system. Three finalists are named and the trophy is handed out at the NHL Awards after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Hellebuyck takes home 2024 Vezina Trophy

Vezina Trophy Winners

  • 2024: Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
  • 2023: Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins
  • 2022: Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
  • 2021: Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
  • 2020: Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
  • 2019: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2018: Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators
  • 2017: Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets
  • 2016: Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals
  • 2015: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens
  • 2014: Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins
  • 2013: Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets
  • 2012: Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers
  • 2011: Tim Thomas, Boston Bruins
  • 2010: Ryan Miller, Buffalo Sabres
  • 2009: Tim Thomas, Boston Bruins
  • 2008: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils
  • 2007: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils
  • 2006: Miikka Kiprusoff, Calgary Flames
  • 2004: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils
  • 2003: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils
  • 2002: Jose Theodore, Montreal Canadiens
  • 2001: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
  • 2000: Olaf Kolzig, Washington Capitals
  • 1999: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1998: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1997: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1996: Jim Carey, Washington Capitals
  • 1995: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1994: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1993: Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1992: Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1991: Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1990: Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1989: Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1988: Grant Fuhr, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1987: Ron Hextall, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1986: John Vanbiesbrouck, New York Rangers
  • 1985: Pelle Lindbergh, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1984: Tom Barrasso, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1983: Pete Peeters, Boston Bruins
  • 1982: Billy Smith, New York Islanders
  • 1981: Denis Herron/Michel Larocque/Richard Sevigny, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1980: Don Edwards/Bob Sauve, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1979: Ken Dryden/Michel Larocque, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1978: Ken Dryden/Michel Larocque, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1977: Ken Dryden/Michel Larocque, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1976: Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1975: Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1974: Tony Esposito, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1974: Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1973: Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1972: Tony Esposito/Gary Smith, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1971: Ed Giacomin/Gilles Villemure, New York Rangers
  • 1970: Tony Esposito, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1969: Glenn Hall/Jacques Plante, St. Louis Blues
  • 1968: Gump Worsley/Rogatien Vachon, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1967: Glenn Hall/Denis DeJordy, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1966: Gump Worsley/Charlie Hodge, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1965: Johnny Bower/Terry Sawchuk, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1964: Charlie Hodge, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1963: Glenn Hall, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1962: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1961: Johnny Bower, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1960: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1959: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1958: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1957: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1956: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1955: Terry Sawchuk, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1954: Harry Lumley, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1953: Terry Sawchuk, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1952: Terry Sawchuk, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1951: Al Rollins, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1950: Bill Durnan, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1949: Bill Durnan, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1948: Turk Broda, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1947: Bill Durnan, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1946: Bill Durnan, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1945: Bill Durnan, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1944: Bill Durnan, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1943: Johnny Mowers, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1942: Frank Brimsek, Boston Bruins
  • 1941: Turk Broda, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1940: David Kerr, New York Rangers
  • 1939: Frank Brimsek, Boston Bruins
  • 1938: Tiny Thompson, Boston Bruins
  • 1937: Normie Smith, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1936: Tiny Thompson, Boston Bruins
  • 1935: Lorne Chabot, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1934: Charlie Gardiner, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1933: Tiny Thompson, Boston Bruins
  • 1932: Charlie Gardiner, Chicago Black Hawks
  • 1931: Roy Worters, New York Americans
  • 1930: Tiny Thompson, Boston Bruins
  • 1929: George Hainsworth, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1928: George Hainsworth, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1927: George Hainsworth, Montreal Canadiens

Note: From 1926-27 through 1980-81, awarded to the goalie(s) who played a minimum of 25 games for the team that allowed the fewest goals; since 1981-82, awarded to outstanding goalie.

