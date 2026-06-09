Tobias named U.S. winner of Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced Bill Tobias as the U.S. winner of the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award™ presented by Discover. The Award is given to an individual who – through the sport of hockey -– has positively impacted their community, culture or society. The winer was revealed on ESPN’s “The Point.”
Tobias is the Head Coach and General Manager of the Central Park North Stars, an ice hockey program for children and adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. Since 2014, the program has given people of all ages and skill levels an opportunity to play hockey in a safe and supportive environment, emphasizing fun through teamwork, social interaction and improving quality of life. The team is part of the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA) which has more than 135 affiliated organizations serving more than 12,000 members. Tobias’ program is a trusted, welcoming space where players and families return year after year.