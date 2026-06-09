Tobias named U.S. winner of Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award

Is head coach, GM of Central Park North Stars, a program for children and adults with disabilities

tobias-oree-winner-usa
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced Bill Tobias as the U.S. winner of the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award™ presented by Discover. The Award is given to an individual who – through the sport of hockey -– has positively impacted their community, culture or society. The winer was revealed on ESPN’s “The Point.”

Tobias is the Head Coach and General Manager of the Central Park North Stars, an ice hockey program for children and adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. Since 2014, the program has given people of all ages and skill levels an opportunity to play hockey in a safe and supportive environment, emphasizing fun through teamwork, social interaction and improving quality of life. The team is part of the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA) which has more than 135 affiliated organizations serving more than 12,000 members. Tobias’ program is a trusted, welcoming space where players and families return year after year.

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award Finalist: Bill Tobias

Other U.S. finalists for this year’s award were Steven Thompson, Co‑Founder and President of the Seattle Pride Hockey Association (SPHA), and Kendal Troutman, Founder and Executive Director of 24 Degrees of Color, an organization that uses hockey to advance inclusion, equity and empowerment.

“Bill Tobias embodies everything this award represents – using hockey to bring people together and open doors for more people to play,” said Willie O’Ree. “I’m proud to recognize his dedication to creating a welcoming and supportive environment, both on and off the ice, and the meaningful impact he continues to make in his community. Congratulations to Bill and this year’s finalists.”

Tobias will be awarded a $30,000 prize, to be granted as a donation to a charity of his choice. Thompson and Troutman will each receive $10,000, also provided in the form of charitable contributions.

Named in honor of Willie O’Ree, the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award celebrates the legacy of the former NHL forward who made history on Jan. 18, 1958, as the League’s first Black player. Across a 21-year professional career, O’Ree inspired generations through his perseverance, leadership and unwavering commitment to inclusion. O’Ree’s impact on hockey has also earned him numerous awards and accolades. He is the first hockey player in history to receive a Congressional Gold Medal; his achievements earned him an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame and he is a Member of the Order of Canada – an honor given to those who “make extraordinary contributions to the nation.”

For more about the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, including past winners, click here.

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