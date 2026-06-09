Tobias named U.S. winner of Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award

Other U.S. finalists for this year’s award were Steven Thompson, Co‑Founder and President of the Seattle Pride Hockey Association (SPHA), and Kendal Troutman, Founder and Executive Director of 24 Degrees of Color, an organization that uses hockey to advance inclusion, equity and empowerment.

“Bill Tobias embodies everything this award represents – using hockey to bring people together and open doors for more people to play,” said Willie O’Ree. “I’m proud to recognize his dedication to creating a welcoming and supportive environment, both on and off the ice, and the meaningful impact he continues to make in his community. Congratulations to Bill and this year’s finalists.”

Tobias will be awarded a $30,000 prize, to be granted as a donation to a charity of his choice. Thompson and Troutman will each receive $10,000, also provided in the form of charitable contributions.

Named in honor of Willie O’Ree, the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award celebrates the legacy of the former NHL forward who made history on Jan. 18, 1958, as the League’s first Black player. Across a 21-year professional career, O’Ree inspired generations through his perseverance, leadership and unwavering commitment to inclusion. O’Ree’s impact on hockey has also earned him numerous awards and accolades. He is the first hockey player in history to receive a Congressional Gold Medal; his achievements earned him an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame and he is a Member of the Order of Canada – an honor given to those who “make extraordinary contributions to the nation.”

For more about the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, including past winners, click here.