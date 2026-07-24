Kane intrigued about playing on line with Bedard for Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Just one day into his second stint with the Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane already has begun thinking about playing alongside Connor Bedard.

“I mean, how can you not? He’s such a special player,” Kane said Friday, a day after he signed a two-year, $16 million contract ($8 million average annual value) to return to the Blackhawks.

“This will be my 20th year in the League, and I’ll probably see passes I’ve never seen before playing with him. That speaks to how great of a player he is. But yeah, wherever I fit in, I fit in. No matter who it’s with, I’m going to try to make the most of it.”

If Kane is to be a linemate of Bedard's, it won't happen until sometime in November; the 21-year-old center will miss the beginning of the season because of left shoulder surgery to repair an injury he sustained during an on-ice workout in Vancouver on July 2.

Until then, Kane will bring his best game and help the young Blackhawks continue to grow and start winning again. And what Chicago is building is what ultimately led the 37-year-old forward to choose the Blackhawks over the Buffalo Sabres, his hometown team, after playing for the Detroit Red Wings the past three seasons.

“It was about coming to a team where I think I can fit in well, a team that’s on the rise, a team that’s looking to make some big steps forward and trying to make the (Stanley Cup Playoffs),” said Kane, who won the Stanley Cup three times with Chicago, in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

“All that other stuff, all that is great, but that’s not why I’m here. That’s not the story. It’s to come back, help this team win, help this team get in the playoffs. It’s great to be a Blackhawk again -- I’m familiar with the city, the facilities and situation -- but I want to come back and make a difference and help the team win.”