Kane's return could pay long-term dividends for Bedard, Blackhawks

3-time Cup winner with Chicago to aid young core's playoff quest

Kane CHI return payoff for Blackhawks

© Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane's return to the Chicago Blackhawks is much more than a feel-good, full-circle moment for the three-time Cup champion.

It's about the veteran, who signed a two-year, $16 million contract ($8 million average annual value) on Thursday, helping Chicago and its young core, led by Connor Bedard, not only getting out of last place in the Central Division but also getting back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The question is, how will Kane's second act in Chicago go? 

Kane, now 37, isn't the same Kane of 2015-16, when he had 106 points (career-high 46 points, 60 assists) and won the Hart Trophy, awarded annually to the League's most valuable player, the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the MVP as voted by the NHL Players' Association and the Art Ross Trophy winning the scoring title. His career-high was 110 points (44 goals, 66 assists) two seasons later in 2018-19.

Nevertheless, there are still plenty of positives with Kane, who with former captain Jonathan Toews was the face of the Blackhawks from 2007-2023 and helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. 

Kane has proven in his past three seasons in Detroit that he can still be an impact player, with 163 points (57 goals, 106 assists) in 163 games. And he still has great on-ice vision, knows where to be on the ice to receive a pass and how to find his linemates to give one. He'll help the power play, and he'll be hungry to be back.

As much as Buffalo is his hometown, Chicago is his adopted one and Kane is welcomed back for everything he’s done here. He ranks third in Chicago history in goals (446) behind Hockey Hall of Famers Bobby Hull (604) and Stan Mikita (541), and second in assists (779) and points (1,225). Mikita had 926 assists and 1,467 points. Kane is third on Chicago's all-time list with 1,161 games played, behind Mikita (1,396) and Hall of Famer Duncan Keith (1,192).

Patrick Kane set to add to his Blackhawks career highlight reel

He was nicknamed "Showtime" for a reason. 

He's not the first player from the Cup teams to leave and come back into the fold. Forwards Patrick Sharp and Brandon Saad and defenseman Johnny Oduya all had a second stint with Chicago with limited success. 

None of them, however, are Patrick Kane. 

When Bedard was told on Monday that Kane was deciding between the Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres, he said, "We'd all be so excited to have a player like that."

"I couldn't imagine his first game back at the UC, the reaction he'd get and how much juice that would bring to not only our team but our fans, as well. That would be incredible to play with him and learn from him," said Bedard, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract ($15 million AAV) with Chicago on Saturday.

"You talk about the legacy aspect of it, but just as a team, he would make us a way better team. He's still an amazing player."

Kane had 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games for the Red Wings last season. He had 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) in 72 games with them in 2024-25, his first full NHL season since 2022-23. Kane had hip resurfacing surgery on June 1, 2023, before signing with the Red Wings on Nov. 28 of that year.

Bedard had surgery on his left shoulder earlier this month and is expected to return in November. Until then, Kane will play with other young Blackhawks, and he has plenty of experience there. In his final few seasons in Chicago, Kane played with a variety of centers and left wings, including Ryan Hartman, Nick Schmaltz, Alex DeBrincat (also played together with the Red Wings from 2023-26) and Artemi Panarin (also played together with the New York Rangers, after he was traded there by Chicago on Feb. 28, 2023).

Kane returns to Chicago with 1,400 points (508 goals, 892 assists) in 1,369 career games with the Blackhawks, Rangers and Red Wings. He scored his 500th NHL goal on Jan. 8 and broke Mike Modano's record for points by a United States-born player when he scored his 1,375th on Jan. 29. 

In 2007, Kane was part of a young group of Blackhawks looking to get the franchise back on track. Now to see if he can help the next generation.

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