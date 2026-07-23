Kane's return could pay long-term dividends for Bedard, Blackhawks

He was nicknamed "Showtime" for a reason.

He's not the first player from the Cup teams to leave and come back into the fold. Forwards Patrick Sharp and Brandon Saad and defenseman Johnny Oduya all had a second stint with Chicago with limited success.

None of them, however, are Patrick Kane.

When Bedard was told on Monday that Kane was deciding between the Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres, he said, "We'd all be so excited to have a player like that."

"I couldn't imagine his first game back at the UC, the reaction he'd get and how much juice that would bring to not only our team but our fans, as well. That would be incredible to play with him and learn from him," said Bedard, who signed a five-year, $75 million contract ($15 million AAV) with Chicago on Saturday.

"You talk about the legacy aspect of it, but just as a team, he would make us a way better team. He's still an amazing player."

Kane had 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) in 67 games for the Red Wings last season. He had 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) in 72 games with them in 2024-25, his first full NHL season since 2022-23. Kane had hip resurfacing surgery on June 1, 2023, before signing with the Red Wings on Nov. 28 of that year.

Bedard had surgery on his left shoulder earlier this month and is expected to return in November. Until then, Kane will play with other young Blackhawks, and he has plenty of experience there. In his final few seasons in Chicago, Kane played with a variety of centers and left wings, including Ryan Hartman, Nick Schmaltz, Alex DeBrincat (also played together with the Red Wings from 2023-26) and Artemi Panarin (also played together with the New York Rangers, after he was traded there by Chicago on Feb. 28, 2023).

Kane returns to Chicago with 1,400 points (508 goals, 892 assists) in 1,369 career games with the Blackhawks, Rangers and Red Wings. He scored his 500th NHL goal on Jan. 8 and broke Mike Modano's record for points by a United States-born player when he scored his 1,375th on Jan. 29.

In 2007, Kane was part of a young group of Blackhawks looking to get the franchise back on track. Now to see if he can help the next generation.