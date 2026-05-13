Schaefer wins Calder, Islanders defenseman surprised with trophy on ‘GMA3’

“Less than a year ago, he was at a Toronto Maple Leaf playoff game in the front row with an Auston Matthews jersey chanting, ‘Go Leafs go!’ He was a fan of the game and that’s it. The amount of things that have happened since then … we didn’t know if he was ready for the NHL, we didn’t know if he’d play more than 10 games. Just to see the progression, it’s the icing on the cake.”
“Very proud,” Johnathon said. “It happened the way it was supposed to, and I couldn’t be happier for him.”
Schaefer set the League record for points by an 18-year-old defenseman, tied the single-season NHL record for most goals by a rookie defenseman and became the first defenseman in more than 90 years to lead rookies in goals (tied or outright).
He is the first Islanders player to win the award since forward Mathew Barzal in 2017-18 and sixth in their history. At 18 years, 223 days on the final day of the regular season, Schaefer is the youngest Calder Trophy winner in NHL history, one day younger than Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon in 2013-14 (18 years, 224 days).
Schaefer was one of three finalists for the Calder, along with forwards Ivan Demidov (Montreal Canadiens) and Beckett Sennecke (Anaheim Ducks).
“It’s definitely an honor to see so many great names on that trophy,” the Islanders defenseman said. “It’s definitely a dream come true. Obviously, Demidov and Sennecke, they’re great players and they could have won it too. I think any of us could have won it, because we all had great years, especially them too. They’ve done great things for the League.
“It’s definitely an honor and it’s a privilege to have this trophy.”
It was announced Monday that Schaefer, with the help of a $150,000 donation from the Islanders Children’s Foundation, has partnered with Northwell Health to open the Jennifer Schaefer Child Support Center at the RJ Zuckerberg Cancer Center in New Hyde Park, New York, in honor of his late mother.
Once the center opens in October, Schaefer will make multiple visits throughout the year to provide smiles for those going through a similar experience he had.
“He is in such a good place on the ice and off the ice,” Todd Schaefer said. “Whether it’s the Islanders, whether it’s the Martin family, it’s just everybody. He’s just set up for success.”