Schaefer wins Calder, Islanders defenseman surprised with trophy on ‘GMA3’

“We’ve got a lot of good family,” Schaefer said. “My mom’s helped me and my family so much with everything; obviously we’ve had some tough losses, but it hasn’t stopped us as a family. We’ve gotten a lot closer. For you guys to be here … it means a lot. This year was super important to me.”

Schaefer’s mother, Jennifer, died in 2024 from breast cancer. He lived with former Islanders forward Matt Martin and their four children this season.

Martin, now the Islanders special assistant to general manager Mathieu Darche, his wife Sydney and their two daughters, Winnie and Alice, joined Schaefer’s father and brother on stage.

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, Matthew was a hit on social media over the course of the season in various clips playing with Martin’s daughters.

“My two ‘sisters’,” Schaefer said, still fighting back tears. “Obviously, this year’s been very important to me. I wanted to do it for my mom and my family. It’s definitely an honor.”

Schaefer led all first-year players this season in time on ice per game (24:41), tied for the lead in goals (23) and was third in points (59) while playing all 82 games. Among rookie defensemen, Schaefer, the No. 1 pick by the Islanders at the 2025 NHL Draft, ranked first in each category plus power-play goals (eight), power-play points (18), overtime goals (two), game-winning goals (four), shots on goal (222) and was second in plus/minus (plus-13).

“It was awesome,” Matthew said after leaving the studio. “I definitely wasn’t expecting this. It was so cool for my dad and brother and all of them to be coming down (from Canada). It was awesome.

“Obviously, to have the Martins here and things like that, it was a dream come true.”

Todd and Johnathan Schaefer traveled from the Toronto suburbs to New York for another big day in Matthew’s still young life.

“I’m just so happy that I don’t have to keep the secret anymore,” his father said. “He’s got a lot of good people in his corner, so very happy to share this with everybody.