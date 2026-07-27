2026 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 1

WINDSOR, Ontario -- Wyatt Cullen's audition at center was a rousing success for the United States' Team Blue in a 6-1 victory against Sweden at WFCU Centre on Sunday.

Cullen (6-foot-1, 184 pounds), who was selected by the Nashville Predators with the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, had played right wing for much of his time with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team in 2025-26. However, he centered the top line for USA Blue on Sunday alongside left wing Michael Berchild (Carolina Hurricanes) and Ethan Wyttenbach (Calgary Flames), and the trio combined for seven points (two goals, five assists). Cullen had a goal and an assist.

"I think I'm naturally supposed to be a center," said Cullen, who is the son of former NHL center and three-time Stanley Cup champion Matt Cullen. "I think I'm really comfortable in the middle with the puck. The defensive zone is the thing that I need to focus on the most, and I'm getting better at it."

Cullen is looking forward to his freshman season at the University of Minnesota, where he wants to add strength, in order to be harder to play against defensively, as well as grow into the responsibilities that come with playing down the middle.

Sunday was an encouraging first step.

His goal came off a backdoor play created by Berchild and Wyttenbach. Cullen also took a few shifts with Carter Sanderson (Pittsburgh Penguins), who scored a hat trick, and said the two had instant chemistry.

"He's (tough) to play against," Cullen said of Sanderson. "He's really hard and physical. I think we play good together: big, fast, strong and skilled."

U.S. coach Adam Nightingale said Cullen's intelligence and physical growth make him an intriguing option at center.

"I think when you're smart like that, and he's grown quite a bit here in the last little bit," Nightingale said. "We're still assessing everyone. We're going to put guys in the spots we feel give us the best chance to win hockey games."

Searching for new stars

Sweden is preparing for the possibility that star forwards Ivar Stenberg and Viggo Bjorck won't be available for the 2027 WJC.

That's because coach Magnus Havelid believes both are on track to earn NHL roster spots this season, making them unlikely candidates to return for Sweden's national junior team.

"I think they're both going to be in the NHL this season, that's why we didn't invite them," Havelid said.

The absence of Stenberg and Bjorck would be significant considering each played a key role at the 2026 WJC, where Sweden won the gold medal.

"I'm not counting on those guys being a part of the team," Havelid said. "We lost a lot of good, skillful players, but we can take a picture from the playbook last year and start there. You never know how many wins or how many goals you're going to score, but it's about the behavior. ... That's kind of the picture I want to give to this group."

Stenberg (5-11, 183), a left wing who was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract July 2 and is expected to compete for a full-time NHL role this season. Bjorck (5-9, 177), a center who was chosen by the Winnipeg Jets with the No. 8 pick in the 2026 draft, signed his three-year, entry-level contract July 13 and also will have an opportunity to earn a roster spot in training camp.

Havelid acknowledged there is less certainty surrounding Bjorck's immediate future, but he believes the talented forward is destined to play at the sport's highest level sooner rather than later.

That belief is shared by several of Bjorck's Swedish peers.

"He's an incredible hockey player," said center Theo Stockselius (Calgary Flames), who scored for Sweden in a 6-1 loss to USA Blue on Sunday. "I played with him (in 2025-26) on the junior team in Djurgarden when we won the playoffs. Then, some weeks later, he's playing on the first line at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. He's so good and smart. I think he's going to make the Jets."

Finland building identity

Finland coach Ville Mantymaa wants the Summer Showcase to be about building an identity, one that results in wins when it matters most.

That showed in a 4-1 victory against USA White, a win that came despite Finland missing Samu Alalauri, one of its top defensemen, because of an illness. Alalauri, who was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round (No. 66) of the 2026 draft, could return Monday against USA Blue.

For Mantymaa, who was an assistant with Finland at the 2026 WJC, the identity starts with effort.

"First thing is hardworking all the time," he said. "When we are playing offensive game or defensive game, we need to be hardworking. After that, we need to play with good courage."

That courage, he said, is why games against teams such as the United States matter in the summer. Finland needs the experience of proving it can beat "big teams like the USA," before the pressure rises in December.

Mantymaa liked Finland's start Sunday, particularly the first period, when it opened a 4-0 lead. Still, he saw areas to clean up.

"First period was great from us," he said. "After that, the second period, the U.S. took a little bit of a next step. Overall, it was solid game for us."

Mantymaa praised goalie Jester Rossi (2027 draft eligible) as well as the top two forward lines, which includes Rasmus Kamarainen and Aapo Katavisto (both 2027 draft eligible), whose net-drive goal reflected the style his coach wants.

"Those are the types of goals we need," Mantymaa said. "Having the courage to get to the net."

Hats off for Sanderson

Carter Sanderson did not require a feeling-out process in order to introduce himself in his first game at the Summer Showcase.

The left wing scored three goals against Sweden on Sunday, turning an evaluation match into a statement game as he pushes toward a roster spot with the United States for the 2027 WJC.

Sanderson (6-1, 196), who played with center Brooks Rogowski (Vancouver Canucks) and right wing Casey Mutryn (Seattle Kraken), helped drive a line that combined for seven points (four goals, three assists).

"It's honestly been a while since I've had (a hat trick)," Sanderson said. "Being able to do it in the first game of this camp will set an impression. Obviously the job's not done yet and I've got to keep working to earn my spot."

Sanderson's goals came the way he likes them: around the net, in traffic, where size, timing and toughness matter. He said that's always been central to his game.

"I model my game around the net," he said. "That's where I find the most success. I had two goals right around the net, using my skill in the small areas while also using my size."

There was help, too. Sanderson credited Wyatt Cullen, Mutryn and Rogowski for setting up his three goals, adding that the 11-forward rotation gave him a chance to show he could fit with different players.

That versatility matters for Sanderson, who will play for Calgary of the Western Hockey League in 2026-27 before joining the University of North Dakota in 2027-28. He was selected by the Penguins in the sixth round (No. 169) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Nightingale said the goals were nice, but Sanderson's compete level is what stood out more.

"If you're going to make this team, that's got to be your No. 1 quality," Nightingale said. "You've got to be competitive."