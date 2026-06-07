McDavid of Oilers surprised on golf course with Ted Lindsay Award

Parents, wife, brother on hand after center is voted most outstanding player by peers for 5th time

McDavid receives Ted Lindsay Award from his parents

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

Connor McDavid is used to setting up his teammates on the ice, but recently he was the one set up.

The Edmonton Oilers center and captain was surprised with the Ted Lindsay Award, given annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association, at Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario. McDavid’s wife, Lauren, along with his parents, Brian and Kelly, brother Cam and his wife, and four childhood friends were in on the surprise.

"Connor just thinks that we are going to play nine (holes) and have dinner afterwards," Lauren said. "We typically do that during the week, so he has no idea what to expect.

"I haven't done too many surprises for Connor, but I think he's going to be really thrown off.”

When McDavid and his wife were on their way to the ninth hole, his parents, brother and friends appeared behind him in golf carts.

That's when his parents stepped out of their cart with his dad holding the Ted Lindsay Award.

"I was texting my buddies midround and they weren't texting me back," Connor said. "I thought that was a little bit odd. Such a special way to do it with family here, friends, hometown buddies that I don't get to spend too much time with. Definitely means a lot."

McDavid, who led the League with 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists) this season, has now won the Ted Lindsay five times (2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2022-23). Wayne Gretzky is the only other player to accomplish the feat.

"He's 29 years old and has won it for the fifth time," Brian McDavid said. "You know, Wayne is the iconic player in the game, and to have Connor's name up there with his name is just surreal. My father referred to Connor from the time he was 7 years old as 'the little pro.' And you know, I think it's pretty apt actually.

"The whole journey has been surreal. It's been a dream in many ways. Celebrating him with something like this today makes it all worthwhile from my perspective."

McDavid had points in 68 of the 82 games he played this season, including 43 multipoint games, and seven with at least four points. He had 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) during a 20-game point streak from Dec. 4-Jan. 13.

"I think this award means a lot to Connor," Kelly McDavid said. "This is an award that is voted on by the players, and he values what the other players think of him and his work on the ice."

McDavid led Edmonton in goals, assists and points and helped it finish second in the Pacific Division (41-30-11) and clinch a Stanley Cup Playoff berth for the sixth straight season.

"This award, coming from the guys that you play against every single night and battle against every single night and to have them recognize me for an award like this means so much," Connor said.

McDavid is also a finalist this season for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. He has won that award three times, the Art Ross Trophy (NHL scoring leader) six times, the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (goals leader) once, and the Conn Smythe Trophy (playoff MVP) once. During the 2022-23 season, he achieved the rare feat of winning four major awards in one season (Art Ross, Rocket, Hart, Lindsay).

This season, McDavid scored his 400th NHL goal and his 1,200th point. No player has more points since he entered the League in 2015-16 after being the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

"Never surprises me," his brother Cam said. "He has worked super hard all his life. These milestones keep coming each year, and I hope they keep coming. He deserves it."

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