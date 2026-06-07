McDavid of Oilers surprised on golf course with Ted Lindsay Award

Connor McDavid is used to setting up his teammates on the ice, but recently he was the one set up.

The Edmonton Oilers center and captain was surprised with the Ted Lindsay Award, given annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association, at Magna Golf Club in Aurora, Ontario. McDavid’s wife, Lauren, along with his parents, Brian and Kelly, brother Cam and his wife, and four childhood friends were in on the surprise.

"Connor just thinks that we are going to play nine (holes) and have dinner afterwards," Lauren said. "We typically do that during the week, so he has no idea what to expect.

"I haven't done too many surprises for Connor, but I think he's going to be really thrown off.”

When McDavid and his wife were on their way to the ninth hole, his parents, brother and friends appeared behind him in golf carts.

That's when his parents stepped out of their cart with his dad holding the Ted Lindsay Award.

"I was texting my buddies midround and they weren't texting me back," Connor said. "I thought that was a little bit odd. Such a special way to do it with family here, friends, hometown buddies that I don't get to spend too much time with. Definitely means a lot."

McDavid, who led the League with 138 points (48 goals, 90 assists) this season, has now won the Ted Lindsay five times (2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2022-23). Wayne Gretzky is the only other player to accomplish the feat.

"He's 29 years old and has won it for the fifth time," Brian McDavid said. "You know, Wayne is the iconic player in the game, and to have Connor's name up there with his name is just surreal. My father referred to Connor from the time he was 7 years old as 'the little pro.' And you know, I think it's pretty apt actually.

"The whole journey has been surreal. It's been a dream in many ways. Celebrating him with something like this today makes it all worthwhile from my perspective."