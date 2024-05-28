NHL King Clancy Memorial Trophy Winners

Award given since 1988 to player with most notable leadership, community contribution

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is an annual award given "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

The winner is chosen by select members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and the NHL Broadcasters' Association.

The trophy was presented to the NHL by the Board of Governors in 1988 to honor the late Francis M. "King" Clancy, a former Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs player, as well as an NHL referee, coach and general manager. Clancy was part of Toronto's first Stanley Cup-winning team in 1932, as well as one of the participants in the Ace Bailey benefit game, which was the first NHL All-Star Game. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1958.

Henrik Sedin of the Vancouver Canucks is the only player to win the award more than once. He won by himself in 2016 and shared the award with his twin brother and teammate, Daniel Sedin, in 2018.

King Clancy Memorial Trophy Winners

  • 2024: Anders Lee, New York Islanders
  • 2023: Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames
  • 2022: P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils
  • 2021: Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators
  • 2020: Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild
  • 2019: Jason Zucker, Minnesota Wild
  • 2018: Daniel Sedin & Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks
  • 2017: Nick Foligno, Columbus Blue Jackets
  • 2016: Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks
  • 2015: Henrik Zetterberg, Detroit Red Wings
  • 2014: Andrew Ference, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2013: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
  • 2012: Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa Senators
  • 2011: Doug Weight, New York Islanders
  • 2010: Shane Doan, Phoenix Coyotes
  • 2009: Ethan Moreau, Edmonton Oilers
  • 2008: Vincent Lecavalier, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2007: Saku Koivu, Montreal Canadiens
  • 2006: Olaf Kolzig, Washington Capitals
  • 2004: Jarome Iginla, Calgary Flames
  • 2003: Brendan Shanahan, Detroit Red Wings
  • 2002: Ron Francis, Carolina Hurricanes
  • 2001: Shjon Podein, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2000: Curtis Joseph, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1999: Rob Ray, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1998: Kelly Chase, St. Louis Blues
  • 1997: Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks
  • 1996: Kris King, Winnipeg Jets
  • 1995: Joe Nieuwendyk, Calgary Flames
  • 1994: Adam Graves, New York Rangers
  • 1993: Dave Poulin, Boston Bruins
  • 1992: Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins
  • 1991: Dave Taylor, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1990: Kevin Lowe, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1989: Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders
  • 1988: Lanny McDonald, Calgary Flames

