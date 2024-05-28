NHL King Clancy Memorial Trophy Winners

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is an annual award given "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

The winner is chosen by select members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and the NHL Broadcasters' Association.

The trophy was presented to the NHL by the Board of Governors in 1988 to honor the late Francis M. "King" Clancy, a former Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs player, as well as an NHL referee, coach and general manager. Clancy was part of Toronto's first Stanley Cup-winning team in 1932, as well as one of the participants in the Ace Bailey benefit game, which was the first NHL All-Star Game. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1958.

Henrik Sedin of the Vancouver Canucks is the only player to win the award more than once. He won by himself in 2016 and shared the award with his twin brother and teammate, Daniel Sedin, in 2018.