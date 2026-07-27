Trocheck, Lee add veteran presence for Mammoth

On the cusp

Dmitri Simashev, D: The No. 6 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft had one assist in 28 games for Utah and 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) in 40 games for Tucson of the AHL last season. The 21-year-old is expected to play a full-time role in the NHL this season. … Daniil But, F: The No. 12 pick of the 2023 draft had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 29 games for Utah and 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) in 41 games for Tucson last season. The 21-year-old will have a chance to push for playing time in the NHL this season. … Caleb Desnoyers, F: The No. 4 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft had 78 points (22 goals, 56 assists) in 45 games for Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League last season. General manager Bill Armstrong said the 19-year-old center will have a chance to make the NHL roster this season. … Tij Iginla, F: The No. 6 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft had 90 points (41 goals, 49 assists) in 48 games for Kelowna of the Western Hockey League last season. Like Desnoyers, the 19-year-old will have a chance to make the NHL roster this season. … Gabe Smith, F: Selected in the fourth round (No. 103) of the 2024 draft, the 19-year-old center had 77 points (34 goals, 43 assists) in 60 games for Moncton last season. … Maveric Lamoureux, D: The No. 29 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft has four points (one goal, three assists) in 20 games for Utah and 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 107 games for Tucson over the past two seasons. Smith and Lamoreux are expected to add to the internal competition in training camp.