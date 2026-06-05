Suzuki of Canadiens wins Selke Trophy as best defensive forward

NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki is the 2025-26 recipient of the Frank J. Selke Trophy, recognizing “the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Suzuki believed that he was surprising teammate Cole Caufield with the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy inside the Montreal locker room, not knowing that Caufield also was surprising him with the Selke.

Suzuki, a first-time NHL Awards finalist, joins Canadiens greats Bob Gainey and Guy Carbonneau as a Selke winner. Gainey captured the award in each of the first four seasons it was presented (1977-78 through 1980-81), while Carbonneau claimed it three times (1987-88, 1988-89 and 1991-92).

As the first choice on 151 of the 198 ballots and a top-five pick of 191 voters, Suzuki was a runaway winner with 1,726 voting points. Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, a repeat Selke finalist, finished second in voting with 467 points. Cirelli was followed closely by first-time Selke finalist Brock Nelson of the Colorado Avalanche, who garnered 406 points for third place. Points are allocated on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis for first through fifth place.

Suzuki led Canadiens forwards in several categories as the team posted its highest point total (106) since 2014-15 and fewest goals-against (251, excluding shootouts) in a full 82-game season since 2018-19. The captain played all 82 games for the fifth consecutive season and topped Montreal forwards in total ice time (1,707:17, an average of 20:49 per game) and even-strength time (1,359:02). He ranked sixth in the NHL in face-offs (1,449), taking 32.2% of all Montreal draws. The only NHL players with an equal or higher figure were Nico Hischier (NJD, 39.9%) and Dylan Larkin (DET, 32.2%). The Canadiens outscored the opposition 94-58 at even strength when Suzuki was on the ice, with his 61.8% ratio leading the team and marking a career high.