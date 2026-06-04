Marcus Foligno awarded King Clancy Trophy for noteworthy humanitarian contribution in community

Wild forward to receive $25,000 donation from NHL to benefit charities of choice

2026_NHL-Awards_King-Clancy_Foligno_2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno is the 2025-26 recipient of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The Wild player was touring the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota with his wife Natascia and their three daughters when he was surprised with the trophy by Nick Foligno, his brother, teammate, and 2017 recipient of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

Alongside his family, Marcus Foligno helped establish the Janis Foligno Foundation, created in loving memory of his mother Janis who passed away after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

This season, Marcus and his brother Nick participated in Foligno Face-Off, a fundraising campaign part of Hockey Fights Cancer powered by the V Foundation, with 100% of donations going toward life-saving breast cancer research. What began as a sibling rivalry when the brothers played on different teams, the Foligno Face-Off fundraising campaign evolved into a joint effort when Nick was traded to the Minnesota Wild, joining Marcus as a teammate for the first time in their NHL careers.

The Foligno Face-Off raised more than $200,000, funding a new research grant for breast cancer research that will be named in honor of their mother, creating a legacy in her memory. The fundraising campaign was a joint partnership with the NHL, NHLPA, the V Foundation for Cancer Research, and the Minnesota Wild through Hockey Fights Cancer™ presented by AstraZeneca and powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

As a Hockey Fights Cancer Champion, Foligno dedicated his time to meeting breast cancer patients and survivors. Throughout the season, Foligno spent time listening to their stories, offering encouragement, and expressing admiration for their strength and resilience. These interactions went further than brief introductions and instead created genuine moments of connection and support between the Wild forward and members of his community. Foligno’s compassion and commitment to honoring his mother’s legacy created a meaningful difference in the lives of many.

Foligno will receive a $25,000 donation from the National Hockey League to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. In addition, the Wild are eligible to receive a grant of up to $20,000 from the NHL, as directed by Foligno, to organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

Each NHL team nominated a player for the King Clancy Trophy. The winner was chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

For a list of past King Clancy Memorial Trophy winners, click here.

Latest News

Marcus Foligno surprised with King Clancy Trophy by brother at hospital

Lee's agent meets with Islanders, who hope to keep longtime captain

Leach talks No. 1 pick, planning for Draft with Maple Leafs on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Rudolph's success on ice, in classroom could lead to big future in NHL

NHL EDGE stats behind Hertl’s bounce-back postseason

Hurricanes need to tighten defensive system to even Stanley Cup Final

Lundqvist cheers on Knicks during Game 1 of NBA Finals in San Antonio

Golden Knights aim to ‘keep the momentum’ entering Game 2 of Cup Final

Cooper of Lightning wins Jack Adams Award as top NHL coach

Cooper ‘never thought’ he’d win Jack Adams Award as NHL’s top coach

McNabb, Theodore sparking Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final

Islanders' Lee continues charitable efforts with latest Kan Jam event

Walker, Dowd join ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast from Stanley Cup Final

Predators likely to depend on draft to improve, new GM says

Hurricanes 'definitely have room to get better' in Game 2 of Cup Final

Vladar contract 'priority' for Flyers this offseason, GM says

Ehlers continues to be ‘special player’ for Hurricanes in Stanley Cup Final