Alberts Smits Named Recipient Of 2026 E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

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By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

TORONTO – Alberts Smits, the second-ranked international skater for the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft™, is the 2025-26 recipient of the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence, the National Hockey League announced today.

First awarded in 2015, the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence is presented annually by the League to a candidate who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness, and athleticism.

Smits is the top-ranked international defenseman who played in European men’s leagues in Finland with Jukurit (6-7—13 in 38 GP) this past season and then on a loan in Germany with Munchen (2-4—6 in 11 playoff games). After representing his country at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Smits can become the 11th player – and third active – to be drafted in the first round after playing in the Olympics that same year. The Valmiera, Latvia native can also become the highest-selected Latvian player in NHL history, a distinction currently held by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons (14th overall in 2012 by BUF).

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“Alberts Smits emerged as one of the standout young defensemen in the 2026 Draft class. Playing in Finland’s Liiga then transferring to Germany’s DEL to finish the season with Munchen, he was an impactful player utilizing his skills and assets with a poised demeanor that made him look like a seasoned pro rather than a teenager,” said Dan Marr, Director of NHL Central Scouting. “His mature game and controlled play under pressure were on further display playing with Latvia’s 2026 World Junior team and he then earned a spot on Latvia’s Olympic roster and most recently competed with Latvia’s Men’s National team at the 2026 IIHF World Championships. Alberts has NHL talent and the compete and character that he showed each game have earned him the 2026 E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence.”

Smits was presented with an engraved NHL crystal during the first intermission of Game 4 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.

For more information: E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence (including past winners)

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