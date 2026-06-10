Alberts Smits Named Recipient Of 2026 E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

TORONTO – Alberts Smits, the second-ranked international skater for the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft™, is the 2025-26 recipient of the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence, the National Hockey League announced today.

First awarded in 2015, the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence is presented annually by the League to a candidate who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness, and athleticism.

Smits is the top-ranked international defenseman who played in European men’s leagues in Finland with Jukurit (6-7—13 in 38 GP) this past season and then on a loan in Germany with Munchen (2-4—6 in 11 playoff games). After representing his country at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Smits can become the 11th player – and third active – to be drafted in the first round after playing in the Olympics that same year. The Valmiera, Latvia native can also become the highest-selected Latvian player in NHL history, a distinction currently held by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons (14th overall in 2012 by BUF).