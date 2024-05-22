NHL Jack Adams Award Winners

Trophy honoring best coach first presented in 1974

The Jack Adams Award is an annual award presented by the NHL Broadcasters' Association to "the NHL coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success." The winner is determined by a poll among the association's members at the end of the regular season.

The award was first presented in 1974 to commemorate the late Jack Adams, longtime coach and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings. His lifetime dedication to hockey has served as an inspiration to all who aspire to further the game.

Jacques Demers is the only coach to win the award in consecutive seasons (1986-87 and 1987-88 with the Red Wings). Four coaches -- Jacques Lemaire, Pat Quinn, Scotty Bowman and John Tortorella -- have won the award with two teams. Pat Burns is the only coach to win with three teams (Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins).

The franchise with the most Jack Adams Award winners is the Boston Bruins with five.

Bill Barber, Bruce Boudreau and Ken Hitchcock are the only men to win the award as an in-season replacement. Barber took over for Craig Ramsay with the Flyers during the 2000-01 season; Boudreau replaced Glen Hanlon with the Washington Capitals 21 games into the 2007-08 season; and Hitchcock won with the Blues after replacing Davis Payne 13 games into the 2011-12 season.

The closest vote occurred in 2006, when winner Lindy Ruff of the Buffalo Sabres edged Peter Laviolette of the Carolina Hurricanes by one point.

Jack Adams Award Winners

  • 2024: Rick Tocchet, Vancouver Canucks
  • 2023: Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins
  • 2022: Darryl Sutter, Calgary Flames
  • 2021: Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes
  • 2020: Bruce Cassidy, Boston Bruins
  • 2019: Barry Trotz, New York Islanders
  • 2018: Gerard Gallant, Vegas Golden Knights
  • 2017: John Tortorella, Columbus Blue Jackets
  • 2016: Barry Trotz, Washington Capitals
  • 2015: Bob Hartley, Calgary Flames
  • 2014: Patrick Roy, Colorado Avalanche
  • 2013: Paul MacLean, Ottawa Senators
  • 2012: Ken Hitchcock, St. Louis Blues
  • 2011: Dan Bylsma, Pittsburgh Penguins
  • 2010: Dave Tippett, Phoenix Coyotes
  • 2009: Claude Julien, Boston Bruins
  • 2008: Bruce Boudreau, Washington Capitals
  • 2007: Alain Vigneault, Vancouver Canucks
  • 2006: Lindy Ruff, Buffalo Sabres
  • 2004: John Tortorella, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • 2003: Jacques Lemaire, Minnesota Wild
  • 2002: Bob Francis, Phoenix Coyotes
  • 2001: Bill Barber, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 2000: Joel Quenneville, St. Louis Blues
  • 1999: Jacques Martin, Ottawa Senators
  • 1998: Pat Burns, Boston Bruins
  • 1997: Ted Nolan, Buffalo Sabres
  • 1996: Scotty Bowman, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1995: Marc Crawford, Quebec Nordiques
  • 1994: Jacques Lemaire, New Jersey Devils
  • 1993: Pat Burns, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 1992: Pat Quinn, Vancouver Canucks
  • 1991: Brian Sutter, St. Louis Blues
  • 1990: Bob Murdoch, Winnipeg Jets
  • 1989: Pat Burns, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1988: Jacques Demers, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1987: Jacques Demers, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1986: Glen Sather, Edmonton Oilers
  • 1985: Mike Keenan, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1984: Bryan Murray, Washington Capitals
  • 1983: Orval Tessier, Chicago Blackhawks
  • 1982: Tom Watt, Winnipeg Jets
  • 1981: Red Berenson, St. Louis Blues
  • 1980: Pat Quinn, Philadelphia Flyers
  • 1979: Al Arbour, New York Islanders
  • 1978: Bobby Kromm, Detroit Red Wings
  • 1977: Scotty Bowman, Montreal Canadiens
  • 1976: Don Cherry, Boston Bruins
  • 1975: Bob Pulford, Los Angeles Kings
  • 1974: Fred Shero, Philadelphia Flyers

