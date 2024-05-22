NHL Jack Adams Award Winners

The Jack Adams Award is an annual award presented by the NHL Broadcasters' Association to "the NHL coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success." The winner is determined by a poll among the association's members at the end of the regular season.

The award was first presented in 1974 to commemorate the late Jack Adams, longtime coach and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings. His lifetime dedication to hockey has served as an inspiration to all who aspire to further the game.

Jacques Demers is the only coach to win the award in consecutive seasons (1986-87 and 1987-88 with the Red Wings). Four coaches -- Jacques Lemaire, Pat Quinn, Scotty Bowman and John Tortorella -- have won the award with two teams. Pat Burns is the only coach to win with three teams (Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins).

The franchise with the most Jack Adams Award winners is the Boston Bruins with five.

Bill Barber, Bruce Boudreau and Ken Hitchcock are the only men to win the award as an in-season replacement. Barber took over for Craig Ramsay with the Flyers during the 2000-01 season; Boudreau replaced Glen Hanlon with the Washington Capitals 21 games into the 2007-08 season; and Hitchcock won with the Blues after replacing Davis Payne 13 games into the 2011-12 season.

The closest vote occurred in 2006, when winner Lindy Ruff of the Buffalo Sabres edged Peter Laviolette of the Carolina Hurricanes by one point.